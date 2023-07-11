Clear Cannabis’ Products Win Numerous Awards at THC Championship, THC Classic, 7/10 Showdown, and Cannabis Awards Music Festival

/EIN News/ -- DENVER, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Clear™ , a legacy national cannabis brand of innovative distilled concentrate products, announced today that it has received additional industry recognition, earning several awards in Rooster Magazine’s 2023 THC Classic and 710 Showdown as well as in Hemp Connoisseur’s THC Championship .



Rooster Magazine’s THC Classic is the only blind-judging cannabis competition in Colorado, which means, to avoid bias, all submissions are repackaged without any labels or branding before being given to the judges. This year, The Clear took five trophy wins:

#1 Flavored Vape Elite Lime Sorbet, .5G All-in-One

#1 New Product Elite Blue Raz, 2G with Battery

#1 Wildcard TWAX Minis Grapevine, 3G .5G x 6

#2 Gummy DripCees Gummies Strawberry Watermelon (Recover), 1:1 THC/CBG

#2 Disposable Vape Elite Grapevine, .5G All-in-one



Rooster Magazine 710 Showdown is an annual competition to find the best cannabis concentrates in Colorado across 12 unique categories. The Clear won two industry awards in 2023’s 7th annual 710 Showdown:

#2 Flavored Vape Elite .5g All-in-one Blue Raz

#3 Disposable Vape Elite .5G All-in-one Lime Sorbet



The Clear also won awards this past Sunday 7/9 at the THC Championship. Since its inception in 2012, Hemp Connoisseur’s THC Championship has cemented itself as one of the gold standards of cannabis competitions in Colorado. The Clear won:

1st Place Best Infused Product TWAX Infused Preroll

1st Place Best Botanical Vape ENDO Live Resin and Distillate Vape



And last but not least, The Clear won third place for their TWAX Infused Prerolls at the 5th annual Nevada Cannabis Awards Music Festival in Las Vegas on July 10, the national oil (7/10) holiday.

“We are honored to receive these awards from some of the most respected cannabis competitions in the country,” said Rebecca Maestas, Clear Cannabis, Inc.’s Vice President of Marketing. “This recognition is a testament to our commitment to producing high-quality, innovative products that our customers love. We are excited to continue to bring new and exciting products to market. We would also like to thank our manufacturing partner, Clear Colorado Group, for their dedication and hard work in producing our products to the highest standards.”

The Clear was founded in California by a group of enthusiasts determined to find cleaner ways to consume cannabis. With products available in seven states, The Clear’s nationwide recognition, and longstanding commitment to innovation demonstrates the brand’s innate ability to produce high-quality products grown and manufactured by multiple operators.

The Clear line is available in Arkansas, Colorado, California, Nevada, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Michigan, Massachusetts, Montana, and Missouri. Learn more about the world’s first and original distilled cannabis product by visiting TheClearBrands.com .

About Clear Cannabis, Inc.

The Clear™ is one of the original cannabis brands. The brand was founded in 2013 by a team of scientists who introduced molecular distillation to the legal cannabis market and in the process reinvented the cannabis vape category. As a national cannabis brand and licensor of The Clear™, Clear Cannabis, Inc. products are available in multiple cannabis markets in the U.S. The company is focused on product consistency regardless of state, proprietary formulations, product safety, consumer experience, and expanding product lines.

