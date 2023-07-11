[Latest] Global Warehousing Market Size/Share Worth USD 3043 Billion by 2030 at a 14% CAGR: Custom Market Insights (Analysis, Outlook, Leaders, Report, Trends, Forecast, Segmentation, Growth, Growth Rate, Value)

[220+ Pages Latest Report] According to a market research study published by Custom Market Insights, the demand analysis of Global Warehousing Market size & share revenue was valued at approximately USD 1055 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1275 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach around USD 3043 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14% between 2022 and 2030. The key market players listed in the report with their sales, revenues and strategies are APL, DHL, United Postal Service, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, Geodis, Nippon Express, Genco, Mitsubishi Logistics, XPO Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, and others.

Custom Market Insights has published a new research report titled "Warehousing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (General Warehousing, Specialized Warehousing, Refrigerated Warehousing, Others), By Industry (Retail, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" in its research database.

"According to the latest research study, the demand of global Warehousing Market size & share was valued at approximately USD 1055 Billion in 2021 and is expected to reach USD 1275 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach a value of around USD 3043 Billion by 2030, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of about 14% during the forecast period 2022 to 2030."

The key purpose of the Global Warehousing Market report is to deliver industry investors, company leaders, private equity companies, and stakeholders comprehensive information facilitating them to make informed strategic decisions concerning the changes in the Warehousing market throughout the world.

Warehousing Market: Overview

The integration of logistics and Warehousing is essential for bridging the gap between consumers and producers. The product delivery speed is greatly influenced by the logistical chain’s degree of simplicity and effectiveness. Effective Warehousing is essential for businesses to keep their inventory and supply the items whenever demand increases. With the surge in the e-commerce sector, the need for warehouses is proportionally increasing. In addition to providing space for product storage, warehouses are crucial for providing space for packaging, docking, and drawing out products to speed up delivery.

Growth Factors

The rising demand for storage space, the expanding e-commerce market, and the rising number of merchants are the main factors driving the expansion of the Warehousing market. Further, the population expansion and rising household income are some other significant causes resulting in the rising need for storage space. Also, the rise in internet users and online sales are the factors fueling the expansion of the e-commerce sector.

Segmental Overview

The booming e-commerce sector globally is fueling the growth of the Warehousing market

The market for Warehousing is segmented into type and industry. Based on industry, the market is categorized into retail, food & beverage, chemicals, and others. The food & beverage segment is anticipated to notice a high CAGR during the forecast period. Food & beverage businesses use Warehousing to keep a range of commodities, including perishables such as food and drinks. These warehouses often use refrigeration equipment and climate control to maintain the proper temperature.

Regional Overview

Asia Pacific region to offer lucrative growth opportunities to Warehousing players

Asia Pacific region holds the dominant position in the global market for Warehousing, and the region is expected to continue holding the dominant share throughout 2022-2030. China is the leading economy in the region, followed by India. The central government is strengthening its regional trade and internal national logistics systems as its top priorities in China.

The national government is relocating important logistics centers throughout the nation and providing investment and financial support to these areas in order to fulfill this goal. China increased its list of 23 logistics centers announced in 2019 by 22 additional cities in 2020. In the next five years, the National Development and Reform Commission (NDRC) reportedly intends to identify 150 logistics centers.

India’s highly fragmented storage industry has modernized recently. The demand for logistics has been driven particularly by an increase in domestic e-commerce. The country has experienced a surge in both internal and international demand for commodities in 2021.

Key questions answered in this report:

What is the size of the Warehousing market and what is its expected growth rate?

What are the primary driving factors that push the Warehousing market forward?

What are the Warehousing Industry's top companies?

What are the different categories that the Warehousing Market caters to?

What will be the fastest-growing segment or region?

In the value chain, what role do essential players play?

What is the procedure for getting a free copy of the Warehousing market sample report and company profiles?

Report Scope

Feature of the Report Details Market Size in 2021 USD 1055 Billion Projected Market Size in 2030 USD 3043 Billion CAGR Growth Rate 14% CAGR (2022-2030) Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2032 Prominent Players APL, DHL, United Postal Service, Ryder Supply Chain Solutions, Geodis, Nippon Express, Genco, Mitsubishi Logistics, XPO Logistics, Kuehne+Nagel International AG, and Others Key Segment By Type, Industry, and By Region Report Coverage Revenue Estimation and Forecast, Company Profile, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors and Recent Trends Regional Scope North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa, and South & Central America Buying Options Request tailored purchasing options to fulfil your requirements for research.

Browse the full "Warehousing Market Size, Trends and Insights By Type (General Warehousing, Specialized Warehousing, Refrigerated Warehousing, Others), By Industry (Retail, Food & Beverages, Chemicals, Others), and By Region - Global Industry Overview, Statistical Data, Competitive Analysis, Share, Outlook, and Forecast 2023–2032" Report





Key Players Insights

The players operating in the Warehousing market are adopting strategies such as acquisitions & mergers, product launches & expansions, and collaborations & partnerships, to efficiently compete in the Warehousing market. The global market is moderately fragmented and highly competitive.

The players also focus on expanding their geographical reach by partnering with local distributors/players.

July 2022: With the acquisition of a 361,000 square foot warehouse in Milton Keynes from the customer of Abrdn, JD Property Group Corporation, a subsidiary of JD.com, a major supply chain-based technology and service provider, completed its first UK transaction.

Some of the prominent players

APL

DHL

United Postal Service

Ryder Supply Chain Solutions

Geodis

Nippon Express

Genco

Mitsubishi Logistics

XPO Logistics

Kuehne+Nagel International AG

The global Warehousing market is segmented as follows:

By Type

General Warehousing

Specialized Warehousing

Refrigerated Warehousing

Others

By Industry

Retail

Food & Beverages

Chemicals

Others

By Geography

North America

The U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

France

The UK

Spain

Germany

Italy

Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

India

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia Pacific

The Middle East & Africa

Saudi Arabia

UAE

Egypt

Kuwait

South Africa

Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America

Brazil

Argentina

Rest of Latin America

Which Trends Are Causing These Developments?

Who Are the Global Key Players in This Warehousing Market? What are Their Company Profile, Product Information, and Contact Information?

What Was the Global Market Status of the Warehousing Market? What Was the Capacity, Production Value, Cost and PROFIT of the Warehousing Market?

What Is the Current Market Status of the Warehousing Industry? What's Market Competition in This Industry, Both Company and Country Wise? What's Market Analysis of Warehousing Market by Considering Applications and Types?

What Are Projections of the Global Warehousing Industry Considering Capacity, Production and Production Value? What Will Be the Estimation of Cost and Profit? What Will Be Market Share, Supply and Consumption? What about imports and exports?

What Is Warehousing Market Chain Analysis by Upstream Raw Materials and Downstream Industry?

What Is the Economic Impact On Warehousing Industry? What are Global Macroeconomic Environment Analysis Results? What Are Global Macroeconomic Environment Development Trends?

What Are the Market Dynamics of the Warehousing Market? What Are Challenges and Opportunities?

What Should Be Entry Strategies, Countermeasures to Economic Impact, and Marketing Channels for Warehousing Industry?

