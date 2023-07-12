ClearGPT Optimizes Cost of AI Transformation with Introduction of Green-Powered GPUs & Enterprise Cost Management Center
Through our partnership with Genesis Cloud, ClearGPT is the first platform to offer custom-tailored LLMs running on 100% green-powered GPUs, with minimal carbon footprint and lowest cost per token.”SAN FRANCISCO, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- ClearML, the leading open source, end-to-end solution for unleashing AI in the enterprise, today announced it has released two new features for ClearGPT, the world’s first secure, enterprise-grade generative AI platform: green-powered GPUs and an enterprise cost management center.
With the ongoing GPU shortage, having the flexibility to show GPUs based on availability rather than on existing cloud account infrastructure is key for enterprises to scale their generative AI innovation and adoption. ClearGPT will now enable its customers to expand into 100% green-powered GPUs for running LLMs at scale, not only providing the lowest cost, but also ensuring enterprise generative AI efforts are fully aligned with corporate environmental and sustainability targets.
“Through our strategic partnership with Genesis Cloud, ClearGPT will be the first platform to offer custom-tailored LLMs, fully optimized for your data, running on 100% green-powered GPUs, with minimal carbon footprint and the lowest cost per token,” said Moses Guttmann, Co-founder and CEO of ClearML.
“Supporting developments in the open source domain and enabling AI at scale while maintaining ownership over the data is of utmost importance, especially in times of accelerated compute power scarcity,” said Nicolás Chaparro, CEO of Genesis Cloud. “We are proud to support ClearML's developments for unleashing AI in the enterprise, to bring the benefits of green-powered GPUs to their ClearGPT platform.”
ClearGPT has also released an Enterprise Cost Management Center so that enterprise customers can effectively manage and reduce rising cloud costs with NVIDIA’s on-prem DGX machines. Enterprise customers get out-of-the-box LLM performance, trained on their own internal business data securely on their on-prem installations, resulting in cloud cost reduction and better ROI. Customers optimizing for peak usage enjoy complete coverage, as ClearGPT transparently scales GPU compute to the customer's cloud accounts, ensuring their organization is always using the minimal compute possible.
About ClearGPT
ClearGPT is the first generative AI platform that transcends enterprise ChatGPT challenges. It’s a secure, enterprise-grade platform offering state-of-the-art LLMs, tailored to customers’ data and running securely on their networks to power enterprise AI transformation.
ClearGPT enables enterprises to deploy and experience state-of-the-art LLMs, securely and at scale. This new platform is tailored to an enterprise’s internal data, unique use cases, and processes, securely running on its own network with complete IP, compliance, and knowledge protection. With ClearGPT, enterprises can harness the ingenuity of ChatGPT-like LLMs, while transforming their business by using AI to drive innovation, productivity, and efficiency at vast scale as well as develop new internal and external products faster, outmaneuver the competition, and create new revenue streams.
ClearGPT is available with expert white-glove services and support, which includes multiple channels of communication and support from AI experts and specialists. See the power of ClearGPT by visiting https://cleargpt.ai and requesting a demo.
About ClearML
ClearML is used by more than 1,300 enterprise customers to develop a highly repeatable process for their end-to-end AI model lifecycle, from product feature exploration to model deployment and monitoring in production. Use all of our modules for a complete ecosystem or plug in and play with the tools you have. ClearML is trusted by more than 150,000 forward-thinking Data Scientists, Data Engineers, ML Engineers, DevOps, Product Managers and business unit decision makers at leading Fortune 500 companies, enterprises, academia, and innovative start-ups worldwide within industries such as healthcare, CPG, retail, financial services, insurance, technology, adtech, and manufacturing, among others. To learn more, visit the company’s website at https://clear.ml.
