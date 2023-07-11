TELF AG Publishes Report Highlighting Notable Shifts in China's Copper Market

TELF AG's report discusses the declining copper cathode inventory in China's domestic bonded zones and the transformation of import losses into profits.

The decrease in copper cathode inventory and the transformation of import losses into profits indicate significant shifts in the copper market.”
— TELF AG's Analyst
LUGANO, TICINO, SWITZERLAND, July 12, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- TELF AG, a full-service international physical commodities trader, has released a report detailing developments in China's copper market. The report discusses the declining copper cathode inventory in China's domestic bonded zones and the transformation of import losses into profits, indicating a shifting landscape.

According to the report, copper inventories in China's domestic bonded zones experienced a notable decline, with a 5,100 metric tons (MT) reduction from June 21 to June 30, bringing the total inventory to 66,800 MT. This reduction in availability suggests a potential tightening of supply and calls for close monitoring by market participants.

One of the key findings in the report is the transformation of import losses on copper into profits at the end of June. The report attributes this positive shift to the high premiums observed in the domestic spot market. The improved trading conditions signify a positive turn of events in the copper trading landscape, presenting potential opportunities.

The report also highlights the impact of long-term contracts on the arrival of copper shipments in the bonded zones. Most copper cargoes are expected to be directly delivered to buyers under these contracts, benefiting the involved parties but limiting the availability of copper for trading purposes. This reliance on long-term contracts has implications for market dynamics and warrants careful monitoring by industry participants.

An analyst at TELF AG commented, "The decrease in copper cathode inventory and the transformation of import losses into profits indicate significant shifts in the copper market. Traders and investors must closely analyze these developments and adapt their strategies accordingly to navigate the evolving landscape successfully."

TELF AG's report serves as a resource for industry players seeking to stay informed and responsive to the changing dynamics of the copper market.

To access the full TELF AG 2023 Week 27 Market Round-Up report, please visit: https://telf.ch/telf-ag-2023-market-roundup-week-27/

To access TELF AG's report on Copper, please visit: https://telf.ch/telf-ag-report-on-copper-july-11-2023/

About TELF AG:
TELF AG is a full-service international physical commodities trader with 30 years of experience in the industry. Headquartered in Lugano, Switzerland, the company operates globally, serving customers and providing solutions for commodities producers worldwide. TELF AG works in close partnership with producers to provide effective marketing, as well as financing and logistics solutions, which enable suppliers to focus on their core activities and to access far-reaching markets wherever they may be.

Its flexible, customer-focused approach allows TELF AG to create tailor-made solutions for each producer, thereby facilitating long-term partnerships. Additionally, consumers widely recognize them for their operational excellence and reliability.

Rick De Oliveira
TELF AG
email us here
