OP360 Unveils New Cebu Site, Paving the Way for Enhanced Operations and Job Growth
OP360's New Two-Floor Site in Cebu IT Park Strengthens Presence and Boosts Job Opportunities in Cebu City
We will always embrace the spirit of returning to our roots and finding our home in Cebu.”CEBU CITY, THE PHILIPPINES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- OP360 (OfficePartners360), a proven challenger BPO delivering outsourcing solutions for businesses, celebrated another milestone in its Philippine operations with the successful turnover ceremony of a new two-floor site in eBloc Tower 2, located in Cebu IT Park. The momentous event took place on May 3, 2023, and brought together key stakeholders from the OP360 community.
The ceremony witnessed the presence of distinguished guests, including President and Chief Operating Officer, Ben Roberts, along with representatives from partner organizations such as Jones Lang LaSalle (JLL), Ayala Property Management Corporation, and Ayala Land, Inc. This collaborative gathering highlighted the strong partnerships that contribute to OP360's continuous growth and success.
In her opening remarks, Atty. Tess Tan, Senior Director for Legal and Compliance at OP360, eloquently introduced the legal term "animus revertendi" to underscore the significance of the ceremony. She emphasized that while OP360 expands its reach “we will always embrace the spirit of returning to our roots and finding our home in Cebu.”
OP360's new site in eBloc Tower 2 is poised to significantly enhance the company's operational capacity in Cebu City, with over 600 additional seats. This expansion also includes the establishment of a recruitment center, marking a pioneering move in the city's business landscape.
The company is enthusiastic about the potential of the new site to generate a multitude of job opportunities for the local talent pool, further contributing to the economic progress of Cebu City. With a firm commitment to fostering growth and development, OP360 continues to invest in infrastructure and branding initiatives to ensure the site's seamless integration into its business ecosystem.
As OP360 strengthens its presence in Cebu City, it reaffirms its dedication to delivering exceptional service and providing valuable employment opportunities for the community. The company's expansion efforts are a testament to its long-term vision of sustained growth and creating a positive impact on the Philippine business landscape.
