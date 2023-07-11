Social Media Threatens Mental Health: Trails Carolina Tackles Teen Anxiety and Tech Challenges with Wilderness Therapy
Trails Carolina combats teen anxiety and social media threats with innovative methods. Hear from licensed Trails therapists about wilderness therapy's impact.
By immersing children and teens in nature, we help them develop healthy coping mechanisms that don't involve technology and overcome anxiety related to social media use and other challenges they face.”LAKE TOXAWAY, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Trails Carolina, a top therapeutic wilderness program, has been gaining expert attention for its innovative approach to addressing anxiety and social media challenges among youth.
— Jeremy Whitworth, Trails Carolina Executive Director
According to recent studies, anxiety among youth is on the rise, with social media often cited as a contributing factor. Recently, an op-ed was published in the Washington Post by Vivek H. Murthy, the US Surgeon General, issuing a warning that social media can have a "profound risk of harm to the mental health and well-being of children and adolescents."
In response to this growing concern, the Trails Carolina wilderness therapy program has emerged as a trailblazer in anxiety and social media addiction treatment.
By recognizing the harmful impact of excessive technology use and social media obsession, Trails Carolina has designed comprehensive programs to help adolescents overcome these challenges and improve their overall mental well-being.
Trails Carolina's wilderness therapy programs offer a unique and effective solution to this issue, using a distraction-free wilderness environment and therapeutic adventure activities in peer groups to combat technology addiction and obsession, reduce the harm of social media use, and improve the overall mental health of students, especially in terms of anxiety and depression.
Executive Director of Trails Carolina, Jeremy Whitworth, stated, "By immersing children and teens in nature and teaching them the skills they need to thrive in the wilderness, we help them build resilience, develop healthy coping mechanisms that don't involve technology, and overcome anxiety related to social media use and other challenges they may face."
Trails Carolina's treatment program is backed by a team of experienced licensed therapists, including Youth Clinical Program Manager/Primary Therapist Amanda Mojave, LCMHC, who added, "Trails Carolina provides a safe and supportive environment where students can disconnect from the pressures of social media and technology, and instead focus on building relationships with themselves, their peers, and the natural world around them."
At Trails Carolina, their wilderness therapy program uses a unique nature-centered approach to technology addiction treatment that is clinically and empirically proven to address the root causes of anxiety and social media obsession in kids and teens.
Clinical Director Jeniveve Rollins, LCSW, discussed some of the methods that contribute to Trails Carolina's success in treating anxiety as it relates to technology and social media.
"In addition to individualized treatment plans and creative interventions that we use to address anxiety in our students," says Rollins, "the fact that our students are immersed in nature without screens allows them to unplug and develop the tools they need to navigate the challenges of childhood and adolescence and build a foundation for healthy relationships."
Rollins continues, “In the wilderness, because we don’t have access to technology, we can step back, examine it, and better understand the ways we can have a healthier relationship with technology, meet our needs, and build better relationships in the process.”
The dedicated staff at Trails Carolina works hard to develop a strong, healthy, community support system for their students, which is important for children and teens struggling with the challenges of social media and social anxiety.
By fostering a sense of community, Trails Carolina encourages students to form bonds and create a support network among their peers.
This camaraderie helps alleviate feelings of isolation that are common with social media obsession and allows students to share their experiences, receive encouragement, and learn from one another. The strong support system provided participants, staff members, and therapists in the Trails Carolina program becomes an invaluable resource in helping students overcome social media challenges and social anxiety.
Mojave explains, "Our students form bonds and understanding with their peer groups. The trust that they build here helps them feel less isolated. They begin to see themselves as part of a community as they share their experiences, receive encouragement, and learn from one another."
Trails Carolina's commitment to supporting students extends beyond their time in the program. Through their Alumni Support Services, they ensure that students and families can maintain connections and receive ongoing support even after completing the program.
This continued support helps participants maintain the positive changes they have achieved during their time at Trails Carolina and reinforces their progress in reducing their reliance on social media.
With their innovative approach and dedicated team of professionals, Trails Carolina continues to be a leading force in providing effective wilderness therapy that address the challenges of anxiety and social media among youth. Their commitment to empowering young individuals and equipping them with the necessary skills to navigate the digital age sets them apart as pioneers in the field of wilderness therapy.
About Trails Carolina:
Trails Carolina is a wilderness therapy program located in the Blue Ridge Mountains of Western North Carolina that holds state and national accreditation. The founder, Graham Shannonhouse, and a team dedicated to the mission runs Trails Carolina with the goal of providing an impactful opportunity for students and their families to interrupt negative patterns and begin the healing process.
Their program is designed to help troubled children and teens ages 10-17 overcome a range of emotional and behavioral issues, including anxiety, depression, technology addiction and obsession, attachment issues, and school refusal. Using nature and adventure as a catalyst for change, Trails Carolina helps children and teenagers achieve lasting success through therapeutic methods.
At Trails Carolina, students work on building resilience and developing healthy coping skills they need to thrive in all areas of their lives. Talk to the Trails Admissions Team today.
Julia Andrick
Trails Carolina
+1 208-255-6920
email us here
Tackling Tech Addiction at Trails Carolina