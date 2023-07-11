- Statewide Virtual Job Fair July 13

SALT LAKE CITY (July 11, 2023) – The Utah Department of Workforce Services is hosting a statewide virtual job fair, Thursday, July 13. More than 50 Utah employers will participate in the free online event. Employers are hiring for more than 1,000 open positions statewide.

“Whether you are looking for a job with a flexible schedule, remote work options or better salary and benefits, I encourage you to come to the virtual job fair this month,” said Liz Carver, Workforce Development Division director. “It is a great place to network with many employers in a variety of industries to find a job that fits your needs.”

The virtual job fair will feature open positions in government, health care, construction, transportation, entertainment, banking, energy and more. Find a complete list of participating employers at jobs.utah.gov.

Job seekers can participate in the fair from their own computer or smartphone. After logging in, participants will enter the fair where they will see rows of employer booths. By clicking on an employer’s booth they can see the company profile, job openings and social media. They can also start a live chat with a hiring representative and share their resume. Employers can schedule interviews, start one-on-one video chats or even make job offers on the spot.

The statewide virtual job fair is Thursday, July 13, 10 a.m. - 1 p.m. To participate, job seekers should sign up in advance at jobs.utah.gov and create an account or sign in to 'my Job Search.' Once signed in, the link to sign-up is located at the top of the user’s dashboard. On the day of the event, come back to the same spot to find the link to register and join the virtual job fair. The department is also offering two online workshops the day before, at 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. to help job seekers get the most out of the virtual job fair.

In addition to the virtual job fair, job seekers can search more than 40,000 openings at jobs.utah.gov or visit their local employment center. Employment counselors are available for one-on-one coaching and can help with resume writing and mock interviews. Employers who want to participate in the virtual job fair should contact their local workforce development specialist by visiting jobs.utah.gov/workforce.

###