Exclusive Brands Announces New Full THC and Ratioed Cream Topical Launch for Neno's Naturals

Lifestyle Wellness Brand Neno’s Naturals Launches New Cream Topical Products to Expand Portfolio of Offerings





ANN ARBOR, MI, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- via NewMediaWire - Exclusive Brands (“Exclusive Brands” or “Exclusive”), Michigan's premier, vertically integrated cannabis company composed of state-of-the-art retail locations, a processing and manufacturing facility, and licensed grow operations, as well as Michigan’s home to a breadth of iconic cannabis brands, announced today the addition of two new full THC and ratioed topical cream products to Neno’s Naturals’ extensive line of wellness products.

Exclusive Brands and Neno’s Naturals have become a trusted source for Michigan residents. Neno’s Naturals will now be offering a full THC 1000mg Chill Heating & Cooling Cream. The brand is also offering a ratioed 1000mg CBD/ 1000mg CBD Chill Heating & Cooling Cream. The new topical cream products from Neno’s Naturals will be available in store at all Exclusive Brands locations throughout Michigan as well as via delivery in the state.

In addition to the new topical cream product offerings, Neno’s Naturals continues to offer both medical and adult use consumers access to superior quality natural products through utilizing ingredients that are sourced from local farmers to both support health and strengthen communities. Neno’s Naturals new topicals and the brand’s full range of products can be found in store at Exclusive Brands locations as well as on their website at https://www.nenosnaturals.com/.

“We are thrilled to announce the addition of Neno's Naturals’ latest cream topicals to our line of premium, innovative products, while staying true to our mission of Cannabis for Everyone. Neno's offers a unique and powerful experience to consumers with a wide range of options to meet the needs and preferences of our customers," said Narmin Jarrous, Chief Development Officer at Exclusive Brands. “We can't wait to see the impact Neno's Naturals will have on the industry and the lives of those who use it, and we remain committed to providing high-quality cannabis products that are accessible and beneficial to everyone.”

For more information about Exclusive Brands, company developments, and the ever-growing portfolio of brands Exclusive works with including Neno’s Naturals, visit https://exclusivebrands.com/. Follow Exclusive Brands on Instagram at @exclusivebrandsmi and follow Neno’s Naturals at @nenosnaturals.

About Exclusive Brands

Exclusive Brands is Michigan's leading vertically integrated cannabis company with a retail presence in multiple locations including the company’s flagship retail location in Ann Arbor, the first recreational marijuana retailer in the state. Exclusive also houses a strong portfolio of premier cannabis brands including Kushy Punch, Platinum Vape, Terpene Tanks, Neno’s Naturals, Church Cannabis Co., Strain Kings, Packwoods, Flav, Magic, and more. Exclusive places the utmost importance on premium genetics and effectual grow techniques to provide Michigan, setting the standard for premium cannabis products. Exclusive’s cultivators maintain and manicure cannabis to the highest standards in the market, with a portion of the fresh flower processed in our state-of-the-art lab for their exclusive line of Terp Sugars, Sauce, Shatter, Budder, Batter, RSO, and Distillate. Exclusive Brands is committed to providing high-quality cannabis accessible and is driven by excellence.

Visit https://exclusivebrands.com/ to learn more.



Media Contact:

Cassandra Dowell

CMW Media

Phone: 858-264-6601

exclusive@cmwmedia.com