Omaha, NE, July 11, 2023

July 11, 2023

Brandon Pappas

(402) 978-7919

bpappas@omahachamber.org

Greater Omaha Chamber Announces Heath Mello as New CEO

OMAHA, Neb. - July 11, 2023 - The Greater Omaha Chamber of Commerce is pleased to announce the appointment of Heath Mello to the role of CEO/President. Mello will assume responsibility for the organization effective August 2, 2023.

Mello brings experience in public policy, fundraising, and community leadership to the Chamber, previously serving as vice president of external relations and director of state relations with the University of Nebraska system.

Mello served as a Nebraska state senator for eight years and was chairman of the Legislature’s Appropriations Committee for four years. While in the Legislature, Mello also served on the Nebraska Retirement Systems Committee. Mello has also served on various state and regional Boards and Councils, including as Chair of the Nebraska Chamber of Commerce & Industry Education Policy Council; and service on the Nebraska Chamber’s Board of Directors. He also was a member of the Nebraska Advisory Committee for the U.S. Global Leadership Coalition, and as a Commissioner on the Nebraska Educational Telecommunication Commission.

Mello, a Nebraska native, graduated from Gretna High School and received his Bachelor of Arts in political science from the University of Nebraska-Lincoln.

“We are excited to name Heath Mello as the next chamber President and CEO.

He brings his breadth of experience across multiple sectors and years of strategic leadership and management to this important role. He is passionate about our community and has devoted his career to ensuring it is a great place to live, to prepare our next-generation workforce, and to do business.

“We believe Mello will continue to grow the business landscape in Omaha and drive strong workforce and economic development in Omaha and Eastern Nebraska,” said Carmen Tapio, who currently serves as chair of the Greater Omaha Chamber.

Tapio served on the search committee, along with Tim Burke, interim President and CEO of the Greater Omaha Chamber, and Derek Leathers, Chairman and CEO of Werner Enterprises.

“Heath Mello has been a great friend and strategic partner during his time at the University of Nebraska, and he’s proven his commitment to our state and communities throughout his career. I know he will bring these same leadership qualities to the Greater Omaha Chamber,” said Ted Carter, president of the University of Nebraska.

“We are fortunate that Heath will continue to call Omaha home and that he will continue to shape and influence the greater Omaha region. He will be missed at the university, but we are grateful for his service and look forward to his leadership and partnership in this exciting new role.”

Mello replaces the Chamber’s Interim CEO/President, Tim Burke.

About Greater Omaha

Greater Omaha is a No. 1 ranked up-and-coming tech hotspot, a “top 10 best place to live on a $60,000 salary,” and one of the “best cities for young professionals , ” according to SmartAsset. Greater Omaha is home to over 30 communities and nearly 1 million people.

About the Greater Omaha Chamber

The mission of the Greater Omaha Chamber is to champion a thriving business community and a prosperous region through visionary leadership and collaboration.

