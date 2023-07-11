Questex’s Hotec Design Curates Quality Connections for Hospitality Design Specialists and Top Domestic Suppliers

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Questex ’s Hotec Design brought the top hospitality buyers, designers and suppliers together to discover new valued partners and stay on top of the latest trends. The 20th anniversary event, which took place at the JW Marriott Scottsdale Camelback Inn Resort & Spa June 19th to the 22nd, 2023 provided the ideal backdrop for solidifying new relationships in a luxurious setting built for relaxed networking, one-to-one meetings, and exceptional education. The smaller, more intimate environment that Hotec Design curates allows for quality business partnerships to form at record speed, providing an unparalleled ROI.



The event kicked off with an inspiring keynote, Designing Your Life: Make What You Do, Do More For You presented by Taniya Nayak, TV Personality and Principal of Taniya Nayak Design . Hotec events strive not only to create an environment for connection, but also to empower attendees to be their best selves on the job. Nayak shared experiences that shaped her as she found her calling in interior design and tips for those looking to expand their career beyond the traditional walls of the hospitality industry.

Over the course of three days, Hotec Design brought together 189 attending companies, 93 buyer/designer attendees and 163 supplier attendees, generating nearly 2,000 face-to-face meetings.

From a supplier’s perspective, Joseph Bibi, President at Sampson Mills, praised its effectiveness in facilitating business throughout the entirety of the event. “Not only do the Hotec staff help facilitate the right meetings, they help facilitate meetings on the breaks as well,” he said.

From a designer’s perspective, Nina Hudson, Senior Designer at InterContinental Hotels Group (IHG), shared how Hotec helped her discover new suppliers. “I was strategic in picking the vendors and manufacturers I wanted to talk to, but I was also excited to see that though I had picked my top 25, there were other vendors and manufacturers who were excited to meet and see me. It was more of an educational opportunity for me to get to know vendors that I might not have worked with or may not have crossed paths with,” she said.

Amy Vaxman, Vice President, Questex Hospitality Group, says, “We are proud to share that in its 20th year, Hotec Design saw 16% growth from 2022. As we continue to welcome new buyers, designers and suppliers into the Hotec community, we recognize that as a member of the hospitality industry, we must evolve with the initiatives that are important to our attendees. This year Questex accelerated sustainability initiatives at Hotec Design to help reduce the events carbon footprint. Changes included a digital directory, more plant-based food options, recyclable badges and signage, less printed items and more.”

Day two continued with a panel of experts in ADA design including Luke Spink, VP of Sales – Eastern USA & Canada, Panaz, who experienced life altering circumstances that have limited his mobility. Panelists shared examples of what is considered ADA compliant and discussed how the industry as a whole can do better to ensure those with limited mobility experience the same level of hospitality as their peers.

After an exciting day of meetings and education, attendees participated in a riddle challenge to further connections made with potential partners and give back to the local community, Hotec joined forces with Southwest Human Development , Arizona’s largest nonprofit organization dedicated to early childhood development, to create backpacks filled with critical school supplies for Phoenix area elementary school students in need. Attendees also donated their favorite children’s books with many writing inspirational notes in the front cover.

Annette Sutfin, Senior Manager of Philanthropic Experiences Development, Southwest Human Development, said, “Thanks to the Hotec conference contributions, we will be able to provide backpacks and supplies to many kids who need them the most. Caregivers in the families in our programs are underserved and have limited resources, so school readiness often can fall low on their list of priorities. Providing backpacks is a small thing we can do to help kids feel more confident when returning to school.”

The education sessions concluded on day three with a panel focused on creating a more welcoming environment for seniors transitioning to senior living. ‘The Intersection of Hospitality and Senior Living’ brought together leaders in senior living design to discuss how to create more aesthetically pleasing spaces while ensuring seniors have the tools they need to be safe and comfortable.

Hotec events have become widely known for their interactive networking functions, and this year’s event was no exception. Attendees spent the first evening of the event designing their own cowboy hats to wear to the western/diamonds and denim themed farewell reception. The closing party featured a country band, horseshoe games, traditional southern BBQ and the premier of the western themed Hotec Design movie starring a handful of delegates in attendance.

Dates and location for the 2024 edition of Hotec Design will be announced in the coming weeks.

