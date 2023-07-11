Medical Ceramics Market to Be Worth $29.93 Billion by 2030 - Exclusive Report by Meticulous Research®

Medical Ceramics Market by Type (Bioinert [Alumina, Zirconia, Carbon], Biocompatible [Hydroxyapatite, Glass Ceramics, Gypsum, Calcium Carbonate], Piezoelectric), Application (Cardiac, Dental, Imaging, Orthopedic, Pharmaceutical) — Global Forecast to 2030

/EIN News/ -- Redding, California, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to a new market research report titled, ‘Medical Ceramics Market by Type (Bioinert [Alumina, Zirconia, Carbon], Biocompatible [Hydroxyapatite, Glass Ceramics, Gypsum, Calcium Carbonate], Piezoelectric), Application (Cardiac, Dental, Imaging, Orthopedic, Pharmaceutical) - Global Forecast to 2030,’ published by Meticulous Research®, the medical ceramics market is projected to reach $29.93 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 6.2% from 2023 to 2030.

Medical Ceramics are of various types and can be classified into bioinert, biocompatible, and piezoelectric ceramics. Medical ceramics are used in various healthcare applications, including orthopedic, dental, cardiovascular, imaging, veterinary, medical devices, and pharmaceutical.

Ceramics are widely adopted in drug delivery systems due to their several properties. They are easy to manufacture, of adjustable size and structure, have good surface-to-volume ratios, and offer biocompatibility and stability under different physiological conditions.

The growth of the medical ceramics market is driven by the growing utilization of active implantable devices, the rising adoption of ceramics in drug delivery, and the high acceptance of ceramics in dental and orthopedic implants. Additionally, advancements in ceramics and emerging economies are expected to provide significant growth opportunities for the players operating in this market.

Advancements in Medical Ceramics to Offer Growth Opportunities for Market Players

The growing adoption of ceramics in healthcare for various applications calls for improved properties and advancements in ceramics. Following are some of the advancements in medical ceramics:

3D Printing of Ceramics: Additive manufacturing is used to fabricate complex shapes and patient-specific implants from ceramics. 3D printing enables precise control over the structure of ceramics, resulting in improved mechanical properties, better design, and better integration with surrounding tissues.

Antibacterial Ceramics: Antibacterial properties have been incorporated into medical ceramics to prevent infections. Silver nanoparticles and other antimicrobial agents are often added to ceramics, helping inhibit the growth of bacteria and reduce the risk of post-surgical infections.

Porous Ceramics: Porous ceramics have been developed with pore structures and porosity levels, which allows improved tissue regeneration. These ceramics are used in applications like bone grafting, where they provide a temporary structure for new bone formation.

Ceramic Nanomaterials: The use of ceramic nanomaterials, such as nanostructured hydroxyapatite, has a positive impact on cellular adhesion, proliferation, and differentiation. These materials are used in regenerative medicine, tissue engineering, and drug delivery systems.

Piezoelectric Ceramics: Piezoelectric ceramics, like lead zirconate titanate (PZT), are utilized in medical devices that require electrical and mechanical coupling. They can generate electrical signals in response to mechanical stress for applications such as ultrasound imaging and implantable sensors.

These advancements in medical ceramics are expected to provide opportunities for market players to innovate and launch new products.

The key players operating in the medical ceramics market are 3M Company (U.S.), De Puy Synthes (U.S.), CoorsTek, Inc. (U.S.), CeramTec GmbH (Germany), KYOCERA Corporation (U.S.), Institut Straumann AG (Switzerland), Morgan Advanced Materials (U.K.), APC International, Ltd. (U.S.), Materion Corporation (U.S.), and Elan Technology (U.S.).

Based on type, the medical ceramics market is segmented into bioinert, biocompatible, and piezoelectric. The bioinert segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The major factor driving the growth of this segment is the growing adoption of bioinert ceramics in orthopedic, dental, and imaging applications. Bioinert ceramics do not interfere with X-ray imaging, making the post-operative monitoring of orthopedic implants easy. Additionally, advancements in bioinert ceramics, such as antibacterial coatings, nanocomposites, and the use of 3D printing technology to fabricate dental and orthopedic implants, further drive the growth of this segment.

Based on application, the medical ceramics market is segmented into orthopedic, dental, pharmaceutical, medical devices, imaging, and other applications. In 2023, the orthopedic segment is expected to account for the largest share of the medical ceramics market. The large share of this segment is attributed to the high adoption of ceramics in orthopedic implants, the growing use of bioceramics in cases of skeletal injuries, and the increasing prevalence of musculoskeletal disorders such as osteoarthritis and rheumatoid arthritis.

Based on geography, in 2023, North America is expected to account for the largest share of the medical ceramics market. North America’s major market share is attributed to advancements in ceramics, the high adoption of dental and orthopedic implants, technological advances in wearable sensors, and the growing focus on microfluidics.

The report offers a competitive landscape based on an extensive assessment of the leading players’ product portfolios and geographic presence and the key growth strategies adopted by them in the last three to four years. In recent years, the medical ceramics market has witnessed several product launches, collaborations, agreements, and expansions.

Scope of the Report:

Medical Ceramics Market Assessment - by Type

Bioinert Ceramics Alumina Zirconia Carbon

Biocompatible Ceramics Bioactive Hydroxyapatite Bioactive Glass Glass Ceramics Bioresorbable Gypsum Calcium Carbonate Carbonate Apatite β-tricalcium Phosphate

Piezoelectric Ceramics

Medical Ceramics Market Assessment - by Application

Orthopedic

Dental

Pharmaceutical

Surgical Instruments

Imaging

Other Applications

(Other applications include cosmetic surgeries, cardiovascular implants, coatings, and other active implants.)

Medical Ceramics Market Assessment - by Geography

North America U.S. Canada

Europe Germany U.K. France Italy Spain Rest of Europe (RoE)

Asia-Pacific (APAC) China Japan India Rest of APAC (RoAPAC)

Latin America

Middle East & Africa

