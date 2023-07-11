John LeVert Joins Solomon Partners as Managing Director in the Firm’s Consumer Retail Group

The appointment furthers Solomon’s growth and diversification strategy

/EIN News/ -- NEW YORK and CHICAGO, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Solomon Partners, a leading financial advisory firm, announced today that John LeVert has joined as a Managing Director in its Consumer Retail group. He will play a key role in expanding sub-sectors within the group, with a focus on building a strong presence in food, beverage and pet products.



Mr. LeVert was most recently Managing Director at William Blair in its Consumer & Retail group, helping to lead coverage of these three verticals. During his nearly 20-year tenure, Mr. LeVert completed 90+ sellside, buyside and capital raising transactions totaling $30+ billion in aggregate value. Among his most notable transactions, Mr. LeVert advised on the $1.7 billion sale of Black Rifle Coffee Company to SilverBox-Engaged Merger Corp. and its listing on the NYSE, the sale of Nature’s Bakery to KIND, and the $1.0 billion sale of Boulder Brands to Pinnacle Foods, as well as public offerings for high-growth leaders such as Chewy, Dutch Bros, Freshpet, Sovos Brands and Vita Coco.

At Solomon Partners, Mr. LeVert will report to Consumer Retail Co-Heads David A. Shiffman and Cathy Leonhardt and be based in the firm’s Chicago office.

“John is a proven leader who has developed strong relationships with both corporate and private equity clients,” Mr. Shiffman said. “As we expand and diversify into new industry sectors, we are also investing in core areas of our business. I look forward to working closely with John to further build and strengthen our consumer franchise.”

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners has its roots in the Retail industry. Since forming a partnership with Natixis in 2016, Solomon has expanded and diversified and today advises companies in over 15 industries. In November 2021, the firm opened its Chicago office, which has steadily grown into a thriving hub and is now home base for bankers in several sectors, including Industrial and Business Services, as well as Consumer Retail.

“We’re fortunate to have John spearheading our efforts in the food, beverage and pet spaces,” Ms. Leonhardt said. “From better-for-you brands to coffee, John is a recognized and well-respected expert in these categories and has advised on a broad range of transactions within several highly coveted sub-sectors.”

Mr. LeVert holds an MBA, with honors, from the University of Chicago Booth School of Business and earned his Bachelor of Arts degree, magna cum laude, in economics and mathematics from Vanderbilt University.

“I am grateful for the opportunity to join this dynamic team,” Mr. LeVert said. “There is tremendous potential within the food & beverage and pet sectors from both established and emerging players. Together with the broader team, I look forward to serving Solomon Partners’ clients and identifying new and exciting growth opportunities.”

About Solomon Partners

Founded in 1989, Solomon Partners, previously known as PJ SOLOMON, is a leading financial advisory firm with a legacy as one of the oldest independent investment banks. Our difference is unmatched industry knowledge in the sectors we cover, creating superior value with unrivaled wisdom for our clients. We advise clients on mergers, acquisitions, divestitures, restructurings, recapitalizations, capital markets solutions and activism defense across a range of industries. Solomon Partners is an independently operated affiliate of Natixis, part of Groupe BPCE. For further information, visit www.solomonpartners.com.

