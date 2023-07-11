Life Extension Survey Reveals Top 3 Health Goals of Men 40+

Life Extension Launches Men’s Vitality Packs to Address Them

/EIN News/ -- Fort Lauderdale, FL, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What do men really want? According to a new Life Extension customer survey of more than 1,700 men 40+, the answer is youthful energy, healthy sexual response and healthy urinary patterns, particularly at night. About 40% wanted to promote intimacy, while nearly half wanted to support healthy energy levels and healthy urinary function and frequency. They weren’t just interested in supporting their physical health, either: 26% said their self-confidence was just as important.

To help men stay vitalized as they age, Life Extension has launched Men’s Vitality Packs, which offers daily support for sexual function, healthy testosterone levels and normal urinary patterns. Each on-the-go pack contains a daily dose of three bestselling men’s health supplements from Life Extension: Male Vascular Sexual Support, Testosterone Elite†, and PalmettoGuard® Saw Palmetto and Beta-Sitosterol.

†This product is intended to promote testosterone levels but does not contain testosterone.

Dr. Michael A. Smith, MD, Life Extension’s Director of Education, was not surprised by the survey results, noting that testosterone—a sex hormone that regulates several aspects of men’s health, including strength, energy levels and libido—naturally decreases with age. “Age also affects prostate health and urinary patterns,” Dr. Smith added.

The packs deliver nutrients like black ginger extract to help support nitric oxide production, which encourages healthy blood flow for normal sexual response; pomegranate peel and cacao seed extracts to encourage healthy levels of free and total testosterone; and saw palmetto and beta-sitosterol to promote prostate health.

Men’s Vitality Packs was developed to offer comprehensive support for the health topics that impact men the most. “We saw an opportunity to provide tailor-made support for men,” explained Glenn MacEachern, Vice President Product Development at Life Extension. “Men’s Vitality Packs combine three of our science-based men’s health formulas into one convenient daily pack. This health trifecta helps supports men’s sexual health, healthy testosterone production, and optimal prostate and urinary function.”

A new addition to Life Extension’s men’s health lineup, Men’s Vitality Packs comes with 30 servings per box.

For 40 years, Life Extension has pursued innovative advances in health, conducting rigorous clinical trials and setting some of the most demanding standards in the industry to offer a full range of quality vitamins and nutritional supplements and blood-testing services. Life Extension’s Wellness Specialists provide personalized counsel to help customers choose the right products for optimal health, nutrition, and personal care. To learn more, visit LifeExtension.com.

