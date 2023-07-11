Medical Dynamometer Market reach USD 1099.85 million in 2032 at a CAGR of 6%

Reports And Data

The medical dynamometer Market value for was USD 650.84 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1099.85 million in 2032

NEW YORK , NY, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The medical dynamometer Market value for was USD 650.84 million in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 1099.85 million in 2032 growing at a CAGR of 6% during the forecast period. Medical dynamometers with cutting-edge technology that are simple to use and give precise readings are becoming more popular.

Healthcare professionals may now access and analyze the data collected from these devices more easily, thanks to the availability of wireless dynamometers and those with Bluetooth connectivity. Additionally, using Machine Learning and Artificial Intelligence algorithms has improved the accuracy and dependability of these devices.

Segments Covered in the Report

By Type Outlook

Hand-held Dynamometer

Fixed Dynamomete

By Application Outlook

Muscle Strength Measurement

Physical Therapy

By End-use Outlook

Hospitals

Clinics

Rehabilitation Centers

Regional scope

North America; Europe; Asia Pacific; Latin America ; Middle East & Africa

Strategic development:

In 2021, Hoggan Health Industries announced the launch of its new isometric dynamometer called the HHD Smart System. The system provides objective and reliable data to track progress and evaluate outcomes for physical therapy and occupational therapy patients.

In 2020, JTech Medical launched its new Dualer IQ Pro Digital Inclinometer. The device is designed to accurately measure range of motion and muscle strength to improve patient outcomes and reduce the risk of injury during rehabilitation.

In 2020, Chatillon Ametek announced the acquisition of Lloyd Instruments, a UK-based manufacturer of testing equipment. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Chatillon Ametek's product offerings in the medical dynamometer market.

In 2020, Biodex Medical Systems announced the launch of its new Balance System SD. The system is designed to improve patient outcomes by identifying and addressing balance and mobility issues.

In 2020, Noraxon USA announced the launch of its new MyoForce Pro dynamometer. The device is designed to accurately measure muscle strength and provide real-time feedback to improve patient outcomes.

Competitive Landscape:

Hoggan Health Industries

JTech Medical

Chatillon Ametek

Biodex Medical Systems

Noraxon USA

Patterson Medical

Saebo, Inc.

Proxomed

Platinum Stages

Nihon Kohden Corporation

Scandinavian Physiological Society

Chinesport

In conclusion, the global Medical Dynamometer Market is highly competitive, with a few major players dominating the market. These companies are actively involved in developing new technologies and products, investing in research and development, and engaging in strategic partnerships and collaborations to maintain their market share and drive revenue growth.

