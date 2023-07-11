Bloxk Baby: A Rising Star in Hip Hop, Set to Release Debut Single "Ain't Right" featuring RunnaBag Luccy

Bloxk Baby & RunnaBag Luccy - Ain't Right Bloxk Baby getting ready for a show bloxk baby balling and living Bloxk Baby photoshoot fresh Rich Ruler performing live at Bon Fire ATL.

Bloxk baby signs with Rich Ruler and buy the block, set to release new single with RunnaBag Luccy

Bloxk Baby is special, he got a story to tell and He gone be one of the biggest artists in Hip Hop. give it less than a year” — Rich Ruler