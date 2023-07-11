Truepic Receives 2023 CSO50 Award from Foundry’s CSO

Truepic’s Lens SDK will power authenticity and transparency across the internet

/EIN News/ -- San Diego, CA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Truepic, provider of authenticity infrastructure for the Internet, is being recognized as a leader in risk management and security. Nominated by Keyfactor, the identity-first security solution for modern enterprises, Truepic Lens has been named a CSO50 Award winner.

The CSO50 Awards celebrate the achievement of 50 security projects and initiatives that exhibit exceptional business value and thought leadership. An eminent panel of judges, comprising security leaders, industry experts, and academics, evaluates the CSO50 Awards using a consistent set of criteria. The CSO Hall of Fame acknowledges the contributions of leaders with significantly advanced information risk management and security.

In 2022 Truepic released Truepic Lens, a novel iOS and Android Software Development Kit (SDK). With this product, any organization can seamlessly embed Truepic's secure image capture technology into its mobile applications. Truepic, with its cutting-edge Controlled Capture technology, provides assurance of digital photos and videos' integrity from the moment of capture. By adopting Keyfactor's EJBCA and SignServer, Truepic was able to create a highly scalable and reliable next-generation technology that can be trusted. This switch from blockchain to public key infrastructure (PKI) has been instrumental in achieving this feat.

“In our hyper-connected world, trust can’t be assumed, it must be built. This is especially true for the photos and videos we consume online. Keyfactor is proud to be Truepic’s trusted partner in their mission to bring authenticity to the internet, using Keyfactor’s PKI and signing solutions as the backbone to securely authenticate, sign, and verify content at massive scale,” said Ryan Sanders, Senior Director, Product Marketing and Research at Keyfactor.

“It is a privilege for us to honor the outstanding accomplishments of the winners at the CSO50 conference, and to bring together the information security community for great learning, networking and problem solving,” said Stephen Corrick, SVP, Events, IDG, Inc. "The powerful expertise and experience of our winners and partners make this a can’t-miss opportunity for everyone in the field.”

"We are honored to receive this prestigious recognition from CSO5O," said Nick Brown, EVP of Technology at Truepic. "Our Lens SDK enables businesses to integrate Truepic's secure image capture technology into their mobile app, ensuring the utmost security, privacy, and trust. We strongly believe that visual trust is vital for the digital economy's future and society as a whole."

Truepic will be recognized alongside the other CSO50 Award recipients at the CSO50 Conference + Awards in Fort McDowell, AZ, from October 2-4, 2023.

About Truepic

Truepic provides authenticity infrastructure for the Internet. The company’s transparency tools deliver verifiable information about the origin and editing history of digital content. Truepic is dedicated to advancing products and services that establish transparency in digital content, empowering viewers and users to identify authenticity and differentiate human from computer-generated. Recognized as one of TIME’s Best Inventions and Fast Company’s World Changing Ideas, consumers, businesses, creators, and publishers trust Truepic’s technologies to make informed decisions. For more information, visit truepic.com.

About Keyfactor

Keyfactor brings digital trust to the hyper-connected world with identity-first security for every machine and human. By simplifying PKI, automating certificate lifecycle management, and securing every device, workload, and thing, Keyfactor helps organizations move fast to establish digital trust at scale — and then maintain it. In a zero-trust world, every machine needs an identity and every identity must be managed. For more, visit keyfactor.com or follow @keyfactor.

About the CSO50 Awards

The CSO50 Awards recognizes 50 organizations for security projects and initiatives that demonstrate outstanding business value and thought leadership. The CSO50 Awards are scored according to a uniform set of criteria by a panel of judges that includes security leaders, industry experts and academics. The 2023 awards will be presented at the CSO50 Conference + Awards to be held October 2- 4, 2023 at the We-Ko-Pa Resort & Casino in Fort McDowell, AZ. Past winners include Adobe, Allstate, American Express, City of Raleigh, The Clorox Company, Comcast, Delta Dental, Genpact, HBO Latin America, Home Depot, Microsoft, University of Pennsylvania, Verizon and many more. A complete list of the 2021 winners can be viewed on FoundryCo.com.

About CSO

CSO is the premier content and community resource for security decision makers leading business risk management efforts within their organizations. For more than a decade, CSO’s award-winning website (CSOonline.com), executive conferences, strategic marketing services and research have equipped security decision makers to mitigate both IT and corporate/physical risk for their organizations and provided opportunities for security vendors looking to reach this audience. CSO is published by Foundry (formerly IDG Communications, Inc.). Company information is available at www.foundryco.com.

Victoria Banaszczyk Truepic press@truepic.com