Baffle Delivers End-to-End Data Protection for Analytics

SANTA CLARA, Calif., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Baffle, Inc . today unveiled Data Protection for Analytics , a single data security solution that provides end-to-end controls for data ingestion and consumption, making it easier for analytics and data science professionals to meet compliance requirements without high deployment or management overhead.



Data is invaluable to modern business. It informs decisions and is directly tied to revenue and profitability. As more teams and business units access data for analysis and decision-making, data sprawl has become a challenge with increased cost and risk. Also, the growing number of rigorous data privacy regulations add complexity, leading to potential fines or worse for companies that don’t have proper controls over regulated data. However, implementation and ongoing management are often cumbersome, which causes delays or sometimes stops analytics projects altogether.

Baffle Data Protection for Analytics is the easiest and fastest way to secure analytics while meeting increasingly stringent compliance mandates. With no code changes, the platform encrypts, tokenizes or masks data as it is ingested into the most popular analytics databases and data warehouses to ensure a strong security posture when data is stored and moved through analytics pipelines. It also enforces access control policies and/or dynamic masking when data is accessed, ensuring true “end-to-end” protection of sensitive data.

“Many teams are trying to secure their analytics data through a patchwork of third-party monitoring solutions, security exceptions that can delay projects, and procedural controls that do not account for errors or malicious attacks. This creates burdensome management overhead and leaves companies open to massive risk,” said Ameesh Divatia, CEO and co-founder of Baffle. “The Baffle platform removes implementation friction, making it easy to secure and manage regulated data in analytics.”

End-to-End Data Protection for Analytics

Baffle Data Protection for Analytics provides end-to-end controls for data ingestion, from applications into data stores, to consumption, from data warehouses for processing and analysis. Fine-grained access control ensures no unauthorized users, including cloud admins, database administrators, data analysts or data scientists, can access sensitive data in clear text. The data is kept in a “fail-safe” security posture, meaning unauthorized access leads to encrypted or masked data, which minimizes the risk of data breaches. Data is protected even when it is shared with another database, data warehouse or data lake. Baffle provides additional capabilities for completing analytic operations on encrypted data.

Baffle is designed for performance and scalability, minimizing impact on application and database performance. The solution offers more control and less risk with comprehensive key management along with bring your own key (BYOK) and keep your own key (KYOK) capabilities, which give companies full control over data, even in cloud data stores.

Baffle is the easiest way to protect sensitive data. We are the only security platform that cryptographically protects the data itself as it’s created, used, and shared across cloud-native data stores that feed analytics, applications and AI. Baffle’s no code solution masks, tokenizes, and encrypts data with no application changes or impact to the user experience. With Baffle, enterprises easily meet compliance controls and security mandates, and reduce the effort and cost of protecting sensitive information to eliminate the impact of data breaches. Investors include Celesta Venture Capital, National Grid Partners, Lytical Ventures, Nepenthe Capital, True Ventures, Greenspring Associates, Clearvision Ventures, Engineering Capital, Triphammer Venture, ServiceNow Ventures, Thomvest Ventures, and Industry Ventures.

