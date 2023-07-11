Tenable Announces Date For Its Second Quarter Earnings Conference Call

Submit Release
/EIN News/ -- COLUMBIA, Md., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tenable® (NASDAQ: TENB), the Exposure Management company, today announced it will release its financial results for its second quarter ended June 30, 2023 after the U.S. market close on Tuesday, July 25, 2023. Tenable will host a conference call that day at 4:30 p.m. ET to discuss the results.

A live webcast of the event will be available on the Tenable Investor Relations website at https://investors.tenable.com. A live dial-in will be available domestically at 1-877-407-9716 or internationally at 1-201-493-6779. A webcast replay will be available after the call through Tuesday, August 8, 2023.

About Tenable
Tenable® is the Exposure Management company. Approximately 43,000 organizations around the globe rely on Tenable to understand and reduce cyber risk. As the creator of Nessus®, Tenable extended its expertise in vulnerabilities to deliver the world’s first platform to see and secure any digital asset on any computing platform. Tenable customers include approximately 60 percent of the Fortune 500, approximately 40 percent of the Global 2000, and large government agencies. Learn more at tenable.com.

Investor Contact:
Tenable
investors@tenable.com

Media Contact:
Tenable
tenablepr@tenable.com

 


