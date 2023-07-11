ECD Auto Design’s Next Generation of EVs Define the Modern Luxury Driving Experience

Seven key innovations in the electric powertrains increase efficiency, performance and reliability of classic restorations

KISSIMMEE, Fla., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ECD Auto Design (ECD), Land Rover restoration specialists focused on building bespoke, luxurious builds – from custom Defenders to personalized Jaguar E-Types – today reveals the seven key distinguishing features of its second generation electric systems . Combined with ECD’s commitment to excellence, the company’s upcoming classic electric builds feature increased efficiency, performance and reliability while retaining the heart of the classic vehicle.

In 2020, ECD pioneered electric powertrains in Defender restorations. Over the next three years, ECD researched and tested its next generation of electric powertrains, developing a powerful EV system on its journey to constantly evolve toward perfection.

The seven distinct differences in ECD’s second generation of electric powertrains are:

Fast Charge : The second generation systems feature high speed charging, going from 10% to 80% in less than one hour – perfect for any lifestyle.

: The second generation systems feature high speed charging, going from 10% to 80% in less than one hour – perfect for any lifestyle. Creep Mode : Facilitates slow driving when the brake is released, bringing the driver experience even closer to a traditional automatic transmission. The new feature is also powerful enough to hold an ECD build at a stop on inclines.

: Facilitates slow driving when the brake is released, bringing the driver experience even closer to a traditional automatic transmission. The new feature is also powerful enough to hold an ECD build at a stop on inclines. Cruise Control : New electric vehicles will have standard cruise control functionality, perfectly in line with modern EV expectations.

: New electric vehicles will have standard cruise control functionality, perfectly in line with modern EV expectations. All-new components : Each build will receive a brand-new, U.S.-made electric system. Plus, each component has warranties from the vendor, improving customer service time.

: Each build will receive a brand-new, U.S.-made electric system. Plus, each component has warranties from the vendor, improving customer service time. Two- or four-wheel drive : Offering the ability to choose between better range or off-road ability and increasing the versatility of ECD’s second generation of EVs.

: Offering the ability to choose between better range or off-road ability and increasing the versatility of ECD’s second generation of EVs. Changeable drive modes (Sport, Eco, Normal) : Drivers can toggle through three new drive modes, changing the throttle pedal response, power and efficiency of the vehicle.

: Drivers can toggle through three new drive modes, changing the throttle pedal response, power and efficiency of the vehicle. Interactive touchscreen display: A true connection with the vehicle, the cutting-edge display will place real time data at the driver’s fingers, including accurate charge information and mileage range until empty.



“Over the years, we’ve seen a trend emerging: Our clients choose electric more often because of its incredible acceleration, durability and relative lack of maintenance compared to traditional engines,” said Elliot Humble, chief technology officer and co-founder of ECD. “These new features in our next generation of EV systems showcase our commitment – from R&D to quality control checks – to delivering this for clients.”

For more information on how to build your own vehicle with ECD’s second generation EV system, please visit ecdautodesign.com .

About ECD Auto Design

ECD Auto Design is a creator of restored luxury vehicles that combines classic English beauty with modern performance. Each vehicle produced by ECD Auto Design is fully bespoke, a one-of-a-kind that is designed by the client through an immersive luxury design experience and hand-built from the ground up in 2,200 hours by master-certified ASE craftsmen. The company was founded in 2013 by three British “petrol heads” whose passion for classic vehicles is the driving force behind exceptionally high standards for quality, custom luxury vehicles. ECD Auto Design’s global headquarters, known as the “Rover Dome,” is a 100,000-square-foot facility located in Kissimmee, Fla. that is home to 65 talented craftsmen and technicians, who hold a combined 61 ASE and five master level certifications. ECD Auto Design, though an affiliated company, operates a logistics center in the U.K. where four employees work to source and transport 25-year-old work vehicles back to the U.S. for restoration.

