Filevine Offers Vinesign Free Trial of Best-in-Class E-Signature Tool

/EIN News/ -- Salt Lake City, UT, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Filevine, leading legal technology provider, is eager to announce the launch of a free trial of its secure e-signature solution, Vinesign . Vinesign streamlines the signature collection process, allowing users to capture signatures quickly, securely, and efficiently using either a desktop or mobile device. With this free trial, businesses can experience powerful, user-friendly e-signature collection firsthand and embed their document-signing process more efficiently into their workflow.

With over 10 million signatures and documents processed since its launch, Vinesign has established itself as a trusted brand in the industry. It boasts an impressive average completion rate of 95% and an average time to sign of under 24-hours. With more than 10,000 satisfied users, Vinesign continues to be a go-to solution for businesses worldwide.

To make the Vinesign experience even more accessible, Filevine is offering a 30-day free trial to new clients. Interested businesses can sign up for the trial without being an existing Filevine client, giving them an opportunity to explore the benefits of Vinesign at no cost.

"We are thrilled to offer a free trial of Vinesign to businesses seeking a streamlined and secure e-signature solution," said Josh Hostilo, Product Owner at Filevine. "With its extensive features, seamless integration with Filevine, and commitment to security, Vinesign is well-positioned to revolutionize the way documents are signed and filed."

One of the standout features of Vinesign is its native integration with Filevine , best-in-class legal tech stack. Users can create and sign Vinesign jobs directly within their Filevine workspace, eliminating the need for switching between platforms or manually entering pre-existing field data into signature requests.

Other key benefits of Vinesign include:

Unlimited Signature Collection - Post free trial, customers can send an unlimited number of signature requests and collect as many signed documents as needed, without usage limits.

Affordable - Rather than being charged per signature, users see a fixed monthly cost with no hidden fees.

Multiple Sending Options - Senders and recipients can sign documents in a way that suits their specific needs, whether that be sequential, simultaneous, or grouped sending orders.

Text Messaging - Send signatures requests via email and SMS text messaging to accommodate your signers' preferences and expedite returned signatures.

Customizable Templates - Ready-to-use and easy-to-edit templates for faster, more consistent contract management.

Detailed Reporting - Detailed reporting in a user-friendly interface tracks when the document is opened and signed.

Secure - Signature verification ensures the integrity of signed documents.

Users can be assured that Vinesign adheres to strict privacy and security standards. Vinesign’s document verification via private blockchain ensures that signed documents are authentic and unaltered, and the platform employs advanced technologies such as PKI and HSM to secure e-signatures. Each signature is assigned a unique digital code that, when applied to a document ID, ensures its validity. Filevine also recently completed its rigorous security audit , resulting in SOC 2 Type II, HIPAA and HITECH certifications.

“We love the Vinesign integration with Filevine because it helped our firm save time and money,” said Vinesign customer David Romero of D. Miller & Associates. “Having documents automatically return to the associated project eliminates extra steps and helps keep our documents secure and organized.”

To learn more about Vinesign and sign up for the free trial, visit https://www.vinesign.com/.

About Filevine

Filevine is changing the way legal work gets done for law practitioners and their clients. As the leading legal work platform, Filevine is dedicated to empowering organizations with tools to simplify and elevate complex, high-stakes legal work. Powering everything from document management and client communication to contract lifecycle management and business analytics, over 25,000 legal professionals use Filevine daily to deliver excellence in every contract, deadline, and result. Filevine is recognized on the 2022 Deloitte Technology Fast 500 and Utah Business Fast 50 lists, is a 2022 Top Workplace USA winner, and is among the fastest-growing companies on the Inc 5000 list.

