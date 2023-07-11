Experience Marketing Agency George P. Johnson Announces Edward Scott as COO

The experiential agency veteran will focus on collaboration and innovation among GPJ’s vertically-integrated practices and regions

/EIN News/ -- AUBURN HILLS, Mich., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- George P. Johnson (GPJ), the world’s leading event and experience marketing agency and a member of the Project Worldwide network, announces the hiring of Edward Scott as Chief Operating Officer.



Ed will focus on strengthening GPJ’s operating model among various practice disciplines throughout the agency’s office network. Along with global CEO Chris Meyer, to whom he’ll report, Ed will be responsible for up-leveling GPJ’s known penchant for excellence in program delivery through a consistent practice of modernization and collaboration. GPJ sees this as crucial to delivering creatively-led breakthrough programs and maintaining mutually beneficial client relationships.

“As our roster of global AOR relationships grows, it’s become even more important to ensure complete operational consistency across our office network,” Meyer noted. “It’s one of the key ways we provide value to our clients. Ed’s long tenure in the experiential industry, along with his notable track record of innovation in senior management roles and unique global experience, makes him a great fit for GPJ.”

GPJ creates award-winning experiential programs and activations for global brands, and is noted for its strategy-fueled creative, flawless execution, and the length of its client relationships. Ed has long admired GPJ as an industry leader and is thrilled to be joining GPJ after stints with other major experiential agencies.

“There's an increasing emphasis being placed on experiential programs as a key component of the marketing mix,” Ed stated. “I can think of no better place than GPJ to play a major role in that transformation. The combination of a full suite of experiential services, an unparalleled global footprint, a stellar reputation and an energetic and visionary management team made this an easy and exciting decision for me.”

Ed will be based in GPJ’s San Francisco office.

About George P. Johnson Experience Marketing:

GPJ is the world’s leading experiential marketing agency. GPJ enables brand marketers to benefit from integrated experiential programs that leverage online, mobile and physical brand interactions fueled by data. Clients in technology, automotive, healthcare, consumer goods, finance, and other industries rely on GPJ to help them compete more effectively on a global basis by creating and accelerating relationships with customers, employees, partners, media, and other influencers. GPJ is part of Project Worldwide , a modern agency network built for the needs of contemporary marketers. Learn more at gpj.com .

Media Contacts:

Scott Kellner

Senior Vice President of Sales & Marketing

George P. Johnson Experience Marketing

Scott.Kellner@gpj.com

Jeannie Evanchan

Vice President of Media Strategy

Praytell Agency

projectpr@praytellagency.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/70293f3c-270f-4907-8555-117a8b3ce2e7