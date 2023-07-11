Submit Release
Denny’s Corporation Announces Timing of Second Quarter 2023 Results and Conference Call on August 1, 2023

/EIN News/ -- SPARTANBURG, S.C., July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Denny’s Corporation (the "Company") (NASDAQ: DENN), owner and operator of Denny's Inc. ("Denny's") and Keke's Inc. ("Keke's"), will announce financial and operating results for its second quarter ended June 28, 2023, on Tuesday, August 1, 2023, after the markets close. Senior management will hold a conference call on the same day at 4:30 p.m. Eastern Time to discuss these results and answer questions.

Interested parties are invited to listen to a live broadcast of the conference call accessible through the Investor Relations section of the Company’s website at investor.dennys.com.

For any questions, please contact the Company’s Investor Relations Department at 877-784-7167.

About Denny’s Corporation

Denny’s Corporation is one of America’s largest full-service restaurant chains based on number of restaurants. As of March 29, 2023, the Company consisted of 1,648 restaurants, 1,574 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 74 of which were company operated.

Denny's Corporation consists of the Denny’s brand and the Keke’s brand. As of March 29, 2023, the Denny's brand consisted of 1,594 global restaurants, 1,528 of which were franchised and licensed restaurants and 66 of which were company operated. As of March 29, 2023, the Keke's brand consisted of 54 restaurants, 46 of which were franchised restaurants and 8 of which were company operated.

For further information on Denny's Corporation, including news releases, links to SEC filings, and other financial information, please visit investor.dennys.com


Investor Contact:
Curt Nichols
877-784-7167

Media Contact:
Hadas Streit, Allison+Partners
646-428-0629

