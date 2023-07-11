Animal Wound Care Market is Expected to Reach $1.7 billion | MarketsandMarkets.

/EIN News/ -- Chicago, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The animal wound care industry is expected to witness significant advancements and growth in the near future. As the demand for high-quality veterinary care increases, there is a growing focus on developing innovative wound care solutions for animals. Advancements in wound management techniques, such as the use of advanced dressings, biologics, and regenerative therapies, are set to revolutionize the treatment of animal wounds. These novel approaches promote faster healing, reduce infection rates, and improve overall wound management outcomes. Furthermore, the integration of technologies like 3D printing and tissue engineering holds the potential to provide customized wound care solutions for different animal species and specific wound types. With a strong emphasis on animal welfare and the need to address the challenges associated with wound healing in animals, the animal wound care industry is poised for significant growth, offering improved treatments, enhanced veterinary care, and better outcomes for our beloved animal companions.

Animal Wound Care market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $1.2 billion in 2022 and is poised to reach $1.7 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% from 2022 to 2027 according to a latest report published by MarketsandMarkets™. The rising demand for animal food products, increasing concerns over animal diseases, growing companion animal market, and surging veterinary healthcare expenditure are the major factors driving the growth of this market. However, an increase in pet care costs, the low adoption of advanced animal wound care products in emerging markets, and the shortage of vet practitioners in developing markets are hindering the market’s growth.

Animal Wound Care Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2022 $1.2 billion Estimated Value by 2027 $1.7 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.3% Market Size Available for 2020–2027 Forecast Period 2022–2027 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By Product, Animal, End User and Region Geographies Covered North America US Canada

Europe Germany France UK Italy Spain Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Japan China India Rest of APAC

Latin America

Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Untapped emerging markets Key Market Drivers Growing population of companion animals

Animal Wound Care market major players covered in the report, such as:

Elanco Animal Health (US)

Medtronic PLC (Ireland)

B. Braun Melsungen AG (Germany)

Virbac (France)

Jorgen Kruuse A/S (Denmark)

Dechra Pharmaceuticals (UK)

Neogen Corporation (US)

Ethicon Inc. (US)

Sonoma Pharmaceuticals Inc. (US)

Jazz Medical LLC (Ireland)

Prima-Vet Inc. (US)

Smith & Nephew PLC (UK)

Kericure Inc. (US)

Advancis Veterinary (UK)

Care-Tech Laboratories Inc. (US)

Robinson Healthcare (UK)

Mila International Inc (US)

Sentrx Animal Care (US)

McCord Research Inc (US)

and Among Others

The research report categorizes animal wound care market into the following segments and sub-segments:

By Product

Surgical Wound Care Products

Sutures And Staplers

Tissue Adhesive, Sealants, And Glues

Advanced Wound Care Products

Foam Dressings

Hydrocolloid Dressings

Film Dressings

Hydrogel Dressings

Other Advanced Dressings

Traditional Wound Care Products

Tapes

Dressings

Bandages

Absorbents

Other Traditional Wound Care Products

Therapy Devices

By Animal

Companion Animal

Cats

Dogs

Horses

Another Companion Animal

Livestock

Cattle

Pigs

Other Livestock Animals

By End Users

Hospitals & Clinics

Homecare

The key stakeholders in the Animal Wound Care market include:

Veterinary Clinics and Hospitals: Veterinary clinics and hospitals are vital stakeholders in the animal wound care market. They provide the primary care and treatment for animals with wounds. These facilities offer expertise in wound assessment, cleaning, debridement, and the application of appropriate wound care products. Veterinary professionals play a crucial role in diagnosing and treating animal wounds, ensuring optimal healing and recovery.

Animal Owners and Caregivers: Animal owners and caregivers are important stakeholders in the animal wound care market. They play a critical role in recognizing wounds in their animals, seeking veterinary care, and providing post-treatment wound care at home. Animal owners and caregivers are responsible for following wound care instructions, administering medications, and ensuring a clean and safe environment for the animal's healing process.

Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies: Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies develop and manufacture a wide range of wound care products for animals. These companies invest in research and development to create innovative wound care solutions, such as wound dressings, topical creams, antiseptics, and regenerative therapies. They collaborate with veterinary professionals to ensure the effectiveness and safety of their products.

Research Institutions and Academia: Research institutions and academia play a significant role in advancing the field of animal wound care. They conduct studies and clinical trials to evaluate the efficacy and safety of new wound care products and techniques. These institutions contribute to the development of evidence-based practices, educate veterinary professionals, and drive innovation in the field.

Regulatory Authorities: Regulatory authorities, such as government agencies and veterinary medicine regulatory bodies, oversee the safety and efficacy of animal wound care products. They establish guidelines, standards, and regulations to ensure the quality and proper use of wound care products in animals. Regulatory authorities play a crucial role in safeguarding animal health and welfare.

Veterinary Associations and Organizations: Veterinary associations and organizations advocate for the interests of veterinary professionals and contribute to the advancement of animal wound care. They provide educational resources, professional development opportunities, and guidelines for best practices in wound management. These associations also foster collaboration among stakeholders and promote awareness of wound care issues in the veterinary community.

Animal Health Insurance Providers: Animal health insurance providers play a role in the animal wound care market by offering coverage for veterinary visits, procedures, and wound care treatments. They provide financial support to animal owners, enabling them to access necessary wound care services and products for their pets or livestock.

Overall, the animal wound care market involves a diverse range of stakeholders, including veterinary clinics and hospitals, animal owners and caregivers, pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, research institutions and academia, regulatory authorities, veterinary associations and organizations, and animal health insurance providers. The collaboration and engagement of these stakeholders are crucial in advancing wound care practices and improving outcomes for animals in need of wound treatment.

Recent Developments:

In April 2022, Elanco and Ginkgo Bioworks launch BiomEdit, a new animal health company leveraging microbiome technology.

April 2020, Elanco and VetNOW collaborated to expand their access to veterinary care and provide relief to animal owners from the impact of COVID-19.

