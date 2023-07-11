Thumzup CEO and Founder Progress and Update Letter to Shareholders

/EIN News/ -- Thumzup’s advertiser base has experienced an expansion of over 2,200 percent since commercial launch in late 2022

Weekly paid posts have increased by over 3,000 percent since the start of 2023

The number of people getting paid for creating user generated social media content has increased by more than 500 percent since the start of 2023

Thumzup is ranked among the top 10 percent of actively registered Reg A+ and Reg CF offerings, according to KingsCrowd data [ 1]

More than $4 million dollars raised since inception, across all funding rounds

Los Angeles, CA, July 11, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thumzup Media Corporation ("Thumzup" or the "Company") (OTCQB: TZUP) is pleased to release the following update from its Founder, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Mr. Robert Steele:

Dear Fellow Thumzup Shareholders,

I am pleased to report that Thumzup has been making remarkable progress in growing both the advertisers and users on our platform. Since the start of our commercial rollout, our advertiser base has increased by more than 2,200 percent* and our user base has grown by more than 500 percent, while the number of weekly paid posts have grown about 3,000 percent.

Our SEC Qualified Regulation A+ offering of registered freely-tradeable common stock priced at $4.50 per share is now in the top 10 percent of actively registered Reg A+ and Reg CF offerings, according to KingsCrowd data [ 1] . And, we have raised over $4 million dollars since inception, on account of all funding rounds to date.

If you would like to invest in our Reg A+ offering, priced at $4.50 per share of common stock, please refer to our Offering Circular so that you can review the terms and conditions of the offering prior to considering an investment in Thumzup. Alternatively, contact us directly to learn more on a video call presentation - investors@thumzupmedia.com.

As our momentum continues to build, we plan to work on meeting the requirements to apply to list our shares on a national stock exchange, with the goal of listing on either Nasdaq or the NYSE American by late 2023 or early 2024. We believe that listing our shares on one of the two National Stock Exchanges in the United States should help us to not only enhance our stature and recognition, but may also provide additional liquidity for current and future shareholders.



We are pleased that Joanna D. Massey, Ph.D. not only invested in Thumzup, but has also joined our newly formed Advisory Board. Her decades-long career in media and communications, spanning across leadership roles at Lions Gate Entertainment, CBS, Viacom, The Hub Network (division of Discovery, Inc.) and Hasbro, alongside her more recent numerous public company Board of Director positions, brings invaluable experience to our team, and we believe is a positive step toward our goal of listing on a National Stock Exchange.

We have seen an increase in media coverage. Some of which are listed below:

"Just as Uber disrupted the transportation industry and Airbnb disrupted the hospitality industry, Thumzup has the potential to democratize the advertising industry by enabling small businesses to bypass big advertising agencies and go directly to the people."

- Kevin O'Leary aka "Mr. Wonderful"

Growth Strategy

We believe that our growth strategy has been inspired by successful launch strategies employed by industry giants such as Uber and Airbnb. Our approach revolves around gaining critical mass in a specific geographic area before expanding to other strategic markets. While we plan to start expanding to other regions in the near future, we believe that our initial concentration of efforts to build critical mass in tactical areas around Los Angeles and elsewhere in the region, will help yield superior results and provide specific data that should give us a strong springboard for future rapid expansion.

We firmly believe that our geographic concentration strategy will significantly bolster our chances of achieving viral adoption. By prioritizing the development of critical mass in targeted areas, we believe that we can create a compelling network knock-on effect, where users and advertisers virally gravitate towards our platform due to its widespread popularity and utility. Our goal is to optimize our acquisition of both new advertisers and people making user generated content on social media posters.

One inspirational example for Thumzup is Airbnb, which saw that once it had about 300 properties listed on its platform in a given focused area, critical mass then started to take hold to create organic viral growth. As Thumzup looks to expand to other regions, our launch strategies and enrollment protocols established on the Westside of LA should provide a good model for continued growth. We believe that this targeted strategy could be highly beneficial as we move forward with our planned growth into strategic markets in the United States, and globally.

One recent example of the excitement that we believe Thumzup is generating is that we had a user was so passionate about Thumzup that they went around telling local businesses to sign up for our advertising platform. Other examples are that we had a user who even held a birthday party at one of our partnered restaurants, so they and their friends could post and get paid, and we witnessed a user who claimed to have found their new favorite coffee shop through our app.

Another instance of our adoption comes from the advertiser side. One of our advertisers told us that they reported a ten-fold increase in Instagram followers after using our service. We believe the future will bring many more examples of our services generating excellent results for our advertisers.

Thumzup’s Market Opportunity

The rapid growth of social media platforms in the past few years has pivoted a significant portion of digital marketing advertising dollars to a direct-to-consumer approach using platforms such as Facebook®, Instagram and TikTok®. Digital advertising is quickly replacing traditional methods and we believe that Thumzup could very well be at the vanguard of the next change in digital advertising – Democratizing everyday users to monetize their posts about products and services they love when that company has an advertising budget with Thumzup. In other words, we provide an opportunity for virtually anyone to get paid for their positive posts about products and services with active campaigns and budgets on our platform. By leveraging the power of peer-to-peer communications, we believe that we provide an innovative and effective alternative to traditional advertising methods.

While some professional social media influencers can be highly effective promoters of products and brands, the costs associated with working with them may be too high for smaller businesses to consider. Furthermore, due to the large number of anonymous followers that some have acquired, their credibility may be questionable in the eyes of potential customers who would usually rely on friends or family when looking for advice. Thumzup is democratizing the process by providing everyday people, whose social media contacts are mostly real genuine friends, with an opportunity to earn money from posting about products and services that they are passionate about. A recent Nielsen Report revealed that most people trust recommendations from friends and family over traditional advertising or famous influencers whom they have never met before [ 3 ]. Reviews from friends and family are viewed as more authentic by their networks due to the relationship-based authenticity which these networks provide.

Selection of Broker-Dealer

Thumzup recently engaged Dalmore Group, LLC (“Dalmore”), a member of both FINRA and SIPC, to conduct a qualified offering under Regulation A+. Dalmore has been the broker-dealer for more than 260 issuers in Reg A+ offerings, raising more than $3.6 billion, with some of these issuers subsequently listing or uplisting to Nasdaq or the NYSE.

Regulation A+ Offering

Thumzup’s Reg A+ offering is limited to 2,000,000 shares (plus up to 400,000 bonus shares for tiered amounts of larger investments of between $10,000 - $250,000+) and is available on a first-come, first-served basis. The offering circular, which contains important information and disclosures, including financial statements and risk factors, is available here. For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com.

Why Invest in Thumzup Media Corporation?

Reason #1

We believe that there’s a potentially massive market:

Thumzup’s highly scalable growth model seeks to disrupt the $208 billion dollar online advertising market [ 2 ] . The Company believes that its platform is well-positioned to capitalize on this market, democratizing the social media marketing ecosystem.

Reason #2

We believe that we are one of the first to market:

Inspired by Uber, Airbnb, and other unicorn companies, Thumzup believes that it is a first mover in its space, as well as the only platform known that enables businesses to programmatically pay their customers cash for posting about their business on social media.

Reason #3

If you invest larger amounts, you may be eligible for bonus shares as detailed below:

Subscriptions of $10,000 – $49,999.99 shall receive 5% more shares of Common Stock for their subscription.

Subscriptions of $50,000 – $99,999.99 shall receive 10% more shares of Common Stock for their subscription.

Subscriptions of $100,000 – 249,999.99 shall receive 15% more shares of Common Stock for their subscription.

Subscriptions of $250,000 or more shall receive 20% more shares of Common Stock for their subscription.

Please download the offering circular and review it in its entirety before considering an investment in Thumzup: www.thumzupmedia.com/invest

We believe that the coming months could be pivotal for Thumzup as we continue to attract both users and clients while introducing further enhancements and features to our platform. We are incredibly grateful to all Thumzup shareholders for their continued trust and support and look forward to reporting back on our progress.

To an exciting rest of 2023!

Regards,

Robert Steele

Founder and CEO

* While most advertisers have been given initial budgets from Thumzup to try our platform, the company is starting to see conversion of some into paying clients.

[1] According to an analysis of data available at https://kingscrowd.com/

[2] https://www.wsj.com/articles/digital-appetite-and-smaller-brands-fuel-ad-growth-in-new-forecast-1543795201

[3] https://www.insiderintelligence.com/insights/us-time-spent-with-media/

About Thumzup®

Thumzup Media Corporation (Thumzup) is democratizing the multi-billion dollar social media branding and marketing industry. Its flagship product, the Thumzup platform, utilizes a robust programmatic advertiser dashboard coupled with a consumer-facing App to enable individuals to get paid cash for posting about participating advertisers on major social media outlets through the Thumzup App. The easy-to-use dashboard allows advertisers to programmatically customize their campaigns. Cash payments are made to App users/creators through PayPal and other digital payment systems.

Thumzup is a publicly traded company (OTCQB stock ticker: TZUP). For more information, please visit https://www.thumzupmedia.com

Legal Disclaimer

This press release contains certain forward-looking statements within the meaning of the safe harbor provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. These include, without limitation, statements about its potential growth, impacts on the advertising industry, plans for potential uplisting, and planned expansion. These statements are identified by the use of the words "could," "believe," "anticipate," "intend," "estimate," "expect," "may," "continue," "predict," "potential," "project" and similar expressions that are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. You should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Although we believe that our plans, objectives, expectations and intentions reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements are reasonable, we can give no assurance that these plans, objectives, expectations or intentions will be achieved. Forward-looking statements involve significant risks and uncertainties (some of which are beyond our control) and assumptions that could cause actual results to differ materially from historical experience and present expectations or projections. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements and the trading price for our common stock may fluctuate significantly. Forward-looking statements also are affected by the risk factors described in our filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. Except as required by law, we undertake no obligation to update or revise publicly any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date on which the statements are made or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

AN OFFERING STATEMENT REGARDING THIS OFFERING HAS BEEN FILED WITH THE SEC. THE SEC HAS QUALIFIED THAT OFFERING STATEMENT, WHICH ONLY MEANS THAT THE COMPANY MAY MAKE SALES OF THE SECURITIES DESCRIBED BY THE OFFERING STATEMENT. IT DOES NOT MEAN THAT THE SEC HAS APPROVED, PASSED UPON THE MERITS OR PASSED UPON THE ACCURACY OR COMPLETENESS OF THE INFORMATION IN THE OFFERING STATEMENT. YOU MAY OBTAIN A COPY OF THE OFFERING CIRCULAR THAT IS PART OF THAT OFFERING STATEMENT FROM: https://www.sec.gov/Archives/edgar/data/1853825/000149315222036476/partiiandiii.htm

YOU SHOULD READ THE OFFERING CIRCULAR TO UNDERSTAND THE TERMS, CONDITIONS AND RISK FACTORS PRIOR TO CONSIDERING AN INVESTMENT INTO THE COMPANY.



