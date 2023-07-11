UK Expat and Foreign National Mortgage Market Roundup

Despite multiple increases in the base rate, the Bank of England has increased interest rates again in a bid to battle inflation.

The rapid speed of the market is basically making an expert mortgage broker a necessity at this point. An expert UK expat or foreign national mortgage broker can help to find the best deal, with insider knowledge and access to exclusive, preferential broker-only deals.

The most important thing UK expat and foreign national investors can do to combat rising rates is to have the highest quality investment possible.