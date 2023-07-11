A LEGACY IN BLOOM: AMERICAN TOOL AND MOLD TAKES GIANT STRIDES UNDER FAMILY LEADERSHIP

American Tool and Mold American Tool and Mold Emilia Giannakopoulos

Under Emilia Giannakopoulos, American Tool and Mold (ATM) thrives with new certifications, rapid prototyping division ATM-X, and $4M tech investments.

CLEARWATER, FL, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- From the sun-drenched shores of Clearwater, an American success story is being carved in plastic and steel. With its roots running deep into family values and the industrious spirit of its immigrant founder, American Tool and Mold (ATM) is thriving, evolving, and expanding under its new leadership.

ATM, founded in 1978 by the relentless Demetre Loulourgas, a Greek immigrant turned U.S. citizen, has come a long way. Today, the torch is held high by his daughter, Emilia Giannakopoulos, an accomplished mechanical engineer. With her at the reins, ATM isn't just growing—it's transforming.

Under Emilia's direction, ATM has earned an array of prestigious certifications, securing its place as a woman-owned and operated powerhouse in a historically male-dominated industry. But Emilia isn't just breaking the mold, she's making it—literally. The company's sprawling operation of 160-strong is engaged in both mold making and molding, offering services that are unique in both size and scope.

ATM, the maestro of multi-material injection molds, specializes in caps, closures, high-tech, high-cavitation applications for medical clients, and much more. A resolute commitment to client loyalty and unparalleled quality remains the cornerstone of its operations. In Emilia's words, "We will not mold for our customers' customers, loyalty is key to our success."

In a riveting new chapter, ATM announces the launch of ATM-X, an in-house rapid prototyping division that's set to revolutionize the sector. With the capacity to churn out up to 5,000 small, molded parts within a week of design approval, ATM-X is a game changer. It offers businesses the agility to test, evaluate, and adapt their designs swiftly, maximizing efficiency and innovation.

To complement these exciting changes, ATM has also refreshed its online persona with a sleek new website and bolstered its social media presence, bringing the brand closer to its clientele.

But that's not all. ATM is gearing up for even greater success. With a whopping $4 million investment in cutting-edge technologies and talent this year, the company is ready to exceed expectations and scale new heights. "At ATM, exceeding our customers' expectations with superior quality and on-time delivery is our number one priority," says Emilia.

