Phase Change Materials Market Size, Share And Growth Analysis For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, July 20, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Phase Change Materials Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the market. As per TBRC’s phase change materials market forecast, the phase change materials market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.92 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 16.8 percent through the forecast period.
The growth in the global phase change materials industry is due to the growing construction industry across the globe. Europe region is expected to hold the largest phase change materials market share. Major phase change materials companies include Honeywell Electronic Materials Inc., Microtek Laboratories, Croda International, Sasol, Henkel, Climator, PCM Products, Phase Change Energy Solutions.

Phase Change Materials Market Segments
● By Type: Organic, Inorganic, Bio-based
● By Encapsulation Technology: Macro, Micro, Molecular
● By Product: Paraffin, Non-Paraffin, Salt Hydrates, Eutectics
● By End-User: Building and Construction, Packaging, Textiles, Electronics, Transportation, Other End-Users
● By Geography: North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Phase-change materials refer to a class of substances that, while changing from one physical state to another, such as from a solid to a liquid, absorb or release significant amounts of latent heat. Phase change materials are also known as latent heat storage units, commonly used in solar power plants, waste heat recovery systems, preservation of food, pharmaceutical products, and construction.
The Table Of Content For The Market Report Include:
1. Executive Summary
2. Market Characteristics
3. Market Trends And Strategies
4. Phase Change Materials Market – Macro Economic Scenario
5. Phase Change Materials Market Size And Growth
……
27. Market Competitor Landscape And Company Profiles
28. Phase Change Materials Market Key Mergers And Acquisitions In The Market
29. Market Future Outlook and Potential Analysis
30. Appendix

