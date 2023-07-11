Probiotic Desserts Market Drivers Shaping Future Growth, Revenue $1.4 Billion by 2031 | CAGR 7.2%

Probiotic Desserts

The probiotic desserts market was valued at $680.71 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031

The market size is driven by growing demand for healthy and functional food and growing awareness of the health benefits of probiotics. ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, “Probiotic Desserts Market," The probiotic desserts market was valued at $680.71 million in 2021, and is estimated to reach $1.4 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% from 2022 to 2031.

Avail the inside scoop of the Sample report @ https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/54068

The major players operating in the global probiotic desserts market are Lancashire Farm, Sovos Brands, Inc., General Mills, Inc., Chobani Global Holdings, LLC, Danone Inc., Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Meiji Holdings Co., Ltd., National Dairy Development Board, Yofix, and Forager Project.

Probiotic desserts industry offer a range of health benefits with delicious tastes, which surge the probiotic desserts market opportunities. By consuming probiotic-rich food, such as desserts, individuals can improve their gut health, which has a direct impact on their overall well-being. Probiotics help maintain a healthy gut flora, which is essential for efficient digestion and absorption of nutrients. Additionally, probiotics have been shown to strengthen the immune system and reduce the risk of various gut-related disorders, such as irritable bowel syndrome and inflammatory bowel disease. Probiotics have also been linked to improved mental health and skin health, as they can reduce inflammation and promote the growth of beneficial bacteria on the skin. It is important to keep in mind that individual results may vary, and it is always best to consult with a healthcare professional before making any changes to your diet.

Moreover, companies also leverage social media and influencer partnerships to reach a wider audience and build brand awareness. Additionally, companies can offer promotions and discounts to incentivize customers to try their probiotic desserts and drive sales. Effective marketing and advertising strategies play a crucial role in creating demand for probiotic desserts and driving the growth of the probiotic dessert market.

Buy This Report (263 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/8dbea0cc923563beec9a35e476d2be25

Partnerships between probiotic dessert manufacturers and healthcare professionals have played a significant role in the development of the probiotic dessert market. Healthcare professionals, including nutritionists, nutritionists, and doctors, are increasingly aware of the benefits of probiotics for gut health and overall well-being. By collaborating with these healthcare professionals, probiotic dessert manufacturers reach a broader and more targeted audience, as healthcare professionals often have direct access to patients and can recommend probiotic desserts as healthy and nutritious food options.

Additionally, healthcare professionals can provide information and information on the benefits of probiotics and probiotic desserts and can help dispel misconceptions or misconceptions about these products. By working closely with healthcare professionals, manufacturers of probiotic desserts build consumer trust, increasing demand for products.

With the increasing demand of probiotic products, companies are investing huge in research and development centers for the treatment and prevention of gastrointestinal diseases, increasing the probiotic desserts market share. Recently, BioGaia AB has conducted a study on preventing diarrhea disease in infants. The study demonstrated that diarrhea can be cured with the use of L. reuteri Protectis probiotics. Moreover, According to Institute of Food Research, Chinese academics joined hands with British counterparts for the launch of UK-China Joint-Center for Probiotic Research. Institute of Microbial Technology, Chandigarh launched two probiotic centers for use of probiotics in dairy products and food supplements. It has significantly contributed to the market growth.

Over the last decade, the demand for functional food has increased in many parts of the world. Its consistent and significant development has turned into the key driver of advancement in health. Probiotics is an important ingredient in functional food, almost one-third of probiotic is present in functional food, results in probiotic desserts market growth. According to food science and food safety journal, around 65% of the total Brazilian functional food are probiotic products. The demand of probiotic functional food is growing rapidly due to increased awareness among consumers about the positive impact of food on the health.

Request For Customization: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-for-customization/54068

On the basis of application, the yogurt segment held the major share in the probiotic desserts market and is expected to dominate during the forecast period. The probiotic yogurt industry is expanding as a result of consumers' increasing interest in natural and organic products. Many customers go for probiotic yogurt products that use organic ingredients and less processing because they consider it as a natural way to boost health. However, the ice cream segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031.

By distribution channel, the specialty store segment held a major share of the probiotic desserts market. Specialty stores provide high-quality service and detailed product specifications & expert guidance to customers. The continuously evolving retail industry along with changes in consumer behavior and improvement in overall lifestyle across the world has led to the introduction of specialized retail formats. However, the e-commerce segment is projected to manifest the highest CAGR from 2022 to 2031. E-commerce serves as a popular medium for the purchase of nutraceuticals. Large-scale internet penetration and the availability of a myriad of sites for shopping online are some of the major reasons for the growth of online shopping.

For Purchase Enquiry: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/54068

Key findings of the study

Based on type, the plant-based probiotic dessert is expected to grow with the highest CAGR of 7.7% during the forecast period.

On the basis of application, the yogurt segment held the major share of the probiotic desserts industry.

Based on the distribution channel the specialty store segment held the major share and is expected to grow with a CAGR of 7.1%.

North America held the major share in the probiotic dessert market and expected to remain dominant during the forecast period in the probiotic desserts market analysis.



