Cosmetic Chemicals Market Report 2023: Industry Overview, Size, Share, Growth & Forecast till 2028

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Overview 2023-2028

The global cosmetic chemicals market size reached US$ 14.9 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 20.8 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 5.55% during 2023-2028.

What is Cosmetic Chemicals?

Cosmetic chemicals are substances used in the formulation of cosmetic products to enhance their performance, stability, sensory attributes, and overall efficacy. They encompass a wide range of ingredients, including preservatives, emollients, surfactants, antioxidants, colorants, fragrances, and UV filters, among others. They are used to moisturize and soften the skin and prevent microbial growth. They also shield the skin from harmful sun rays and help to prevent oxidative damage. They are carefully selected and combined to create cosmetics that deliver desired effects on the skin, hair, and nails. They improve product performance, enhance the sensory experience, increase stability and shelf life, and extend functionality.

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market Trends and Drivers:

At present, the increasing demand for various cosmetic products for curing various skin-related complications represents one of the crucial factors impelling the growth of the market. Besides this, the rising utilization of various natural and organic cosmetic products, consisting of botanical extracts, essential oils, and plant-derived surfactants, is supporting the growth of the market. In addition, the growing advancements in cosmetic formulation technologies are offering a favorable market outlook. Apart from this, the increasing demand for sustainable and eco-friendly ingredients for manufacturing cosmetic products is bolstering the growth of the market. Additionally, the rising number of cosmetic brands providing customized products with personalized formulations is strengthening the growth of the market.

Global Cosmetic Chemicals Market 2023-2028 Analysis and Segmentation:

Top Key Players covered in this report are:

• Ashland Global Specialty Chemicals Inc.

• BASF SE, Bayer Aktiengesellschaft

• Cargill Incorporated

• Croda International plc

• Dow Inc.

• Eastman Chemical Company

• Evonik Industries AG (RAG-Stiftung)

• Givaudan SA

• Solvay S.A.

• Symrise AG

• The Lubrizol Corporation (Berkshire Hathaway Inc.)

• The Procter & Gamble Company

The report segmented the market on the basis of region, product type and application.

Breakup by Product Type:

• Surfactants

• Polymer Ingredients

• Colorants

• Preservatives

Breakup by Application:

• Skin Care

• Hair Care

• Make-Up

• Oral Care

• Fragrances

• Others

Breakup By Regions:

• North America: (United States, Canada)

• Asia Pacific: (China, Japan, India, South Korea, Australia, Indonesia, Others)

• Europe: (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Russia, Others)

• Latin America: (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa

Key highlights of the report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023- 2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

