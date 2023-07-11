DIY Home Improvement Market Driven by Increasing Technological Advancements by 2030

Reports And Data

Growing awareness about affordable DIY projects and rapid advancements in home décor tools and equipment are key factors to revenue growth of the market.

The global DIY home improvement market size was significantly robust in 2021 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR over the forecast period.” — Reports and Data

NEW YORK, U.S, UNITED STATE, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The DIY home improvement market had a significant size in 2021 and is anticipated to experience rapid revenue growth over the forecast period. Factors such as swift urbanization and technological advancements are expected to be the key drivers of this growth. DIY home improvement involves designing and modifying projects individually, without the involvement of experts or professionals. This approach provides flexibility, enhances personal skills, and enables the efficient utilization of raw materials and resources without third-party involvement.

DIY home improvement involves enhancing and modifying various areas of existing or newly-built infrastructure, including interior, exterior, garden, and backyards, among others. Projects may also involve improving home decor through the use of various techniques, such as changes in lighting, wallpapers, wall stickers, and the adoption of aesthetically-pleasing storage cabinets, wall units, and smart kitchen technology.

Leading Companies:

• Sherwin-Williams Company

• Masco Corporation

• Ferguson Enterprises

• Robert Bowden, Inc.

• Andersen Corporation

• DuPont de Nemours

• Watsco, Inc.

• Beacon Roofing Supply

• Pella Corporation

• Dreamstyle Remodeling

• American Exteriors

• Kohler

• ABC Supply Co.

• Builders FirstSource

• Neil Kelly Company

• Henkel Corporation

• Lutron Electronics

• Steves & Sons, Inc.

• Keller Supply Company

• Case Design/Remodeling

• APCO Industries

• Boral Building Products

• Harvey Building Products

• Kingfisher plc

• Power Home Remodeling Group

Key Trends of DIY Home Improvement Market

• Increased popularity of DIY projects: DIY home improvement projects have gained significant popularity as homeowners look for cost-effective ways to improve their living spaces. The accessibility of online tutorials, blogs, and video content has made it easier for people to learn and undertake DIY projects themselves.

• Emphasis on sustainability and eco-friendly practices: Many homeowners are becoming more conscious of their environmental impact and are incorporating sustainable practices into their DIY projects. This trend includes the use of eco-friendly materials, energy-efficient upgrades, and repurposing or upcycling old items.

• Growth of online marketplaces: Online marketplaces and e-commerce platforms have provided a convenient way for DIYers to purchase tools, materials, and home improvement products. These platforms offer a wide range of options, competitive pricing, and user reviews, making it easier for consumers to make informed decisions.

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

• North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

• Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

• Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

• Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

• Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Further market segmentation

Product Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Kitchen

• Painting and Wallpaper

• Indoor Garden and Décor

Distribution Channel Outlook (Revenue, USD Billion; 2019-2030)

• Online

• Offline

Key Takeaways of the Global DIY Home Improvement Market Report:

• A comprehensive overview of the global DIY Home Improvement industry.

• Accurate market projections in terms of market size, share, and volume.

• Thorough study of the global market dynamics, such as major market revenue growth drivers, opportunities, threats, challenges, restraints, and future growth avenues.

• Deep-dive analysis of the upcoming market trends.

• Qualitative and quantitative analyses of the global DIY Home Improvement market.

• Elaborate study of the leading regional markets in the global DIY Home Improvement market.

• Complete overview of the market’s competitive landscape.

• Brief look at the company profiles and portfolios.

Thanks for reading our report. Please connect with us in case you require further details on the report or its customization. Our market research team will ensure the report is well-suited to your needs.

