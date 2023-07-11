Infant Nutrition Market Business Growth and Industry Development by 2026 | The Kraft Heinz Company, Perrigo Company plc

Infant Nutrition Market

The global infant nutrition market analysis is segmented on the basis of product type, form, distribution channel and region.

The growth of infant nutrition is highly dependent on the awareness among the consumers to provide complete nutrition to their child. Demand for infant nutrient is higher in the emerging countries.” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- According to a new report published by Allied Market Research, titled, " Infant Nutrition Market by Product Type, Form, and Distribution Channel: Global Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast, 2019-2026," the global infant nutrition market size was valued at $34.2 billion in 2018, and is projected to reach $61.6 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 7.7% from 2019 to 2026. The most significant factor that influences a child growth and development is nutrition. Infant nutrition are produced for feeding babies and infants, which are usually under 12 month of age and also it is prepared from liquid or powder.

According to Federal Food, Drug, and Cosmetic Act, infant nutrition means a food that purports to be or is represented for special dietary use solely as a food for infants by reason of its simulation of human milk or its suitability as a complete or partial substitute for human milk.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc., The Kraft Heinz Company, Danone, DANA Dairy Group LTD, Abbott Laboratories (Abbott), Nestle S.A., Campbell Soup Company, Perrigo Company plc, Arla Foods amba (Arla), Anand Milk Union Limited (AMUL)

The number of women as a part of the labor workforce has increased over the past few years due to rise in literacy rate. The ratio is estimated to increase in the near future, owing to the supportive government policies. The ease and convenience provided by these baby products offer parents lesser time in manual preparation of baby foods and simultaneously take care of the babies, which is expected to boost the infant nutrition market demand during the forecast period.

Moreover, consumer prefer to purchase infant nutrition from stores such as supermarkets and retail stores; however, this scenario is changing and customers are moving toward online channels. Online sales have evolved as a key source of revenue for many companies. The online sales market is expected to expand at a higher rate in the near future owing to the rapid penetration of smartphones, increase in m-commerce sales, and ease in payment options. However, the collaborative initiatives of various organizations, such as World Health Organization (WHO) and United Nations International Children's Emergency Fund (UNICEF), have increased the overall awareness about breastfeeding among women. This in turn limits the overall revenue generation for the global infant nutrition market.

Continuous innovation in product functionality and performance along with coherent strategies such as tailored packaging, which reflect the healthy ingredients in the sustaining infant nutrition market trends, allow major players in the market to sustain in the consumer-centric market. Moreover, attractive and convenient packaging acts as a key selling point for leading manufacturers. As a result, prominent players in the market have introduced baby food in a variety of packaging formats, including, but not limited to stand up pouches, glass & plastic containers, cans, and others.

