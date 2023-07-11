DC AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL August 11 – 13, 2023
This year’s festival will take place at George Washington University (GWU) University Student Center with a selection of 10 fiction films and 5 documentaries
ADIFF DC 2023 opens with "The Woodstock of House" by Rodrick F. Wimberly and Senuwell Smith...will include a Q&A discussion with Rodrick F. Wimberly after the screening and a reception.”NEW YORK, NEW YORK, USA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival (ADIFF), in collaboration with the Africa World Now Project, will host its 16th annual film festival in Washington DC from Friday, August 11 – Sunday, August 13. This year’s festival will take place entirely in person at George Washington University (GWU) University Student Center (800 21st Street NW) with a selection of 10 fiction films and 5 documentaries including the North American premiere screening of "The Survival of Kindness" by Rolf de Heer which had its World Premiere in Competition at Berlinale 2023. Ticket prices will range from $11 for one student/senior ticket to $120 for an all-access festival pass.
ADIFF DC 2023 opens with the music documentary "The Woodstock of House" by Rodrick F. Wimberly and Senuwell Smith (USA). This documentary explores the resilience and resurgence of House Music, a genre targeted by mainstream America in the late 1970s for being too black, too Latin, and too gay, showcasing its triumphant revival through the contributions of Black teenagers from Chicago's South Side and a select group of DJs. The opening night will include a Q&A discussion with Rodrick F. Wimberly after the screening and a reception.
Closing Night film "Ludi" by Edson Jean (USA) shows the relentless pursuit of financial stability and the sacrifices one is willing to make for the well-being of their family. After a half-truth lands her under immense financial pressure, nurse Ludi Alcidor embarks on a frantic scour through Miami's private care-taking world in an increasingly desperate attempt to send money to her family in Haiti. The screening will be followed by a Q&A with director Edson Jean and a reception.
Some of the Highlights in the festival include The South African Program featuring a selection of films about this African nation. "Back of the Moon" by Angus Gibson (South Africa) is set in 1958 Sophiatown, a vibrant yet demolished ghetto on the outskirts of Johannesburg. The story follows Badman, an intellectual and leader of a powerful gang, who fights to protect his home on the eve of his beloved torch-singer Eve Msomi's departure to London. "Mama Africa, Miriam Makeba" by Mika Kaurismäki (South Africa / Germany) is a documentary that explores the life of Miriam Makeba, the influential South African musician and activist who achieved international fame while advocating for justice and fighting against apartheid. Lastly, "Blind Eye" by Mengameli Nhlabathi (South Africa) tells the story of Zandile, a determined auditor tasked with uncovering corruption in a municipality who faces resistance from the fearless and corrupt businesswoman, Gogo Dlamini.
ADIFF DC offers a strong line-up of films that show the pursuit of dreams and aspirations in the face of adversity. In "She Had a Dream" by Raja Amari (Tunisia), Ghofrane, a young black woman from a working-class background, strives to become a politician and bring about positive change in a polarized and unequal society. Similarly, in "As Far As I Can Walk" by Stefan Arsenijević (Luxembourg, Lithuania, Bulgaria, France, Serbia) – a film that received a theatrical release at IFC Center in July 2023 - Strahinja and Ababuo leave Ghana for Europe in search of a better life. After they build a new life together in Serbia for three years, Ababuo suddenly disappears. Her disappearance reflects her quest for a better life and Strahinja’s journey to find her demonstrates his love for her. In "The Thorn of the Sahel" by Boubakar Diallo (Burkina Faso), Naïma's quest to reunite with her long-lost brother, despite being scarred by a terrorist attack, showcases her unwavering pursuit of family and justice. These films explore the resilience and determination of individuals who strive to achieve their dreams, even in the face of societal challenges and personal sacrifices.
Additionally, ADIFF DC will screen films exploring identity and self-discovery. In "The Survival of Kindness" by Rolf de Heer (Australia), BlackWoman embarks on a journey in search of an unknown beginning. Her quest represents a deeper exploration of identity and the process of self-discovery. Similarly, in "Zora Neale Hurston: Jump at the Sun Jump at the Sun” by Sam Pollard (USA), the film delves into the complex identity of Zora Neale Hurston, showcasing her multifaceted nature and the pursuit of her individual voice and expression. "Elephant" by Maria Judice (USA) delves into the psychological struggles of the female protagonist following a traumatic event. The film addresses themes of mental health and trauma, depicting the impact on the individual's well-being and their journey towards healing. It offers a nuanced exploration of the human mind and the effects of trauma on one's life.
For a full schedule and to order advance tickets online please visit http://www.NYADIFF.org.
The African Diaspora International Film Festival is a 501(c)(3) not for profit organization.
For screeners, press information, and interviews for the ADIFF DC contact Diarah N’Daw-Spech (Info@NYADFF.org) or visit the Festival web site: www.NYADIFF.org.
ADIFF DC FILM SERIES FACT SHEET
WHAT: ADIFF DC
WHERE: GWU University Student Center, 800 21st Street NW, Washington, DC 20052, USA
WHEN: From August 11 to 13, 2023
TICKETS: Regular Screenings: $13. Students/Seniors: $11. Opening/Closing nights: $20. All Access Festival pass $120
15 FILMS – 13 COUNTRIES: USA, Brazil, Rwanda, Australia, South Africa, France, Luxembourg, Burkina Faso, Germany, Lithuania, Tunisia, Serbia, Bulgaria.
WEB SITES: NYADIFF.org
SPONSORS: ArtMattan Productions, Africa World Now & WPFW
SCHEDULE AT A GLANCE
FRIDAY, AUGUST 11
1:00pm | Executive Order
3:00pm | Citizen Kwame
4:50pm | Yafa, Forgiveness
6:40pm | Music Pictures, New Orleans
OPENING NIGHT FILM:
8:30pm | The Woodstock of House + Q&A
SATURDAY, AUGUST 12
SPOTLIGHT ON SOUTH AFRICA
10:00am | Back of the Moon
12:00pm | Mama Africa, Miriam Makeba
2:00pm | Blind Eye
3:40pm | The Survival of Kindness
6:50pm | Zora Neale Hurston: Jump to the Sun
8:30pm | Elephant + Q&A
SUNDAY, AUGUST 13
10:30am | She Had a Dream
12:20pm | As Far As I Can Walk
2:10pm | The Thorn of the Sahel (L'Epine Du Sahel)
4:00pm | Money Freedom, A Story of the Franc CFA
CLOSING NIGHT
6:30pm | Ludi + Q&A
