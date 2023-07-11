DC AFRICAN DIASPORA INTERNATIONAL FILM FESTIVAL August 11 – 13, 2023

Mama Africa: Miriam Makeba Poster

This year’s festival will take place at George Washington University (GWU) University Student Center with a selection of 10 fiction films and 5 documentaries

ADIFF DC 2023 opens with "The Woodstock of House" by Rodrick F. Wimberly and Senuwell Smith...will include a Q&A discussion with Rodrick F. Wimberly after the screening and a reception.” — ADIFF DC 2023