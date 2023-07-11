Global Milk Protein Concentrates Market, Fueled by Health-conscious Consumers and Fitness Enthusiasts

Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Milk Protein Concentrates Market has experienced significant growth in recent years, with a size of USD 3,409.5 Million in 2021. Looking ahead, the market is expected to continue its upward trajectory, with a projected revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 5.4% during the forecast period.

One of the key drivers behind this growth is the increasing number of health-conscious individuals worldwide. As people become more aware of the importance of maintaining a healthy lifestyle, the demand for protein-rich diets has been steadily rising. This trend is particularly pronounced among sports enthusiasts and fitness-conscious individuals who are looking to support their physical activities and promote muscle development.

Milk protein concentrates have emerged as an ideal option for such individuals, including sports persons and those engaged in regular workouts and muscle-building sessions. These concentrates are produced through an ultrafiltration process, which naturally reduces the lactose content. As a result, milk protein concentrates are more palatable for individuals who are lactose intolerant or allergic to dairy sugars.

Top Leading Players in Milk Protein Concentrates Market:

Arla Foods Amba, Kerry Group plc, Lactalis International, Fonterra Co-operative Group Limited, Amco Proteins, Cabot Creamery, Dana Dairy Group, Saputo Inc., Hoogwegt, Nestlé.

The Driving Factors of The Milk Protein Concentrates Market:

1. Increasing consumer awareness about the health benefits of protein-rich diets: As consumers become more health-conscious, there is a growing demand for protein-rich foods. Milk protein concentrates (MPCs) are an excellent source of high-quality proteins, containing all essential amino acids, and they are widely used in various food and beverage applications.

2. Growing demand for nutritional and functional food products: The food industry is witnessing a rise in demand for products that offer nutritional and functional benefits. MPCs are used in the formulation of a wide range of food products such as nutritional supplements, infant formulas, sports nutrition products, and functional foods due to their excellent emulsification, gelation, and foaming properties.

3. Increasing popularity of sports and fitness nutrition: The global sports nutrition market is experiencing significant growth due to the rising interest in fitness and athletic activities. Milk protein concentrates, particularly whey protein concentrates, are widely used in sports nutrition products to support muscle recovery, enhance performance, and promote muscle growth.

4. Growing demand for dairy-based ingredients in processed food: The processed food industry relies on dairy-based ingredients for various applications such as bakery products, confectionery, dairy products, and convenience foods. MPCs are used as functional ingredients to improve texture, enhance taste, and provide nutritional value to processed food products.

5. Technological advancements in processing techniques: Advancements in processing technologies have led to the development of high-quality milk protein concentrates with improved functionalities and extended shelf life. This has expanded the application scope of MPCs and stimulated their demand in the food and beverage industry.

Milk Protein Concentrates Market Segmentation:

By Ingredient Type Outlook-

• Total milk proteins

• Milk protein isolates

• Co-Precipitates

• Blends

• Others

By End-use Outlook-

• Dietary supplements

• Emulsifiers

• Dairy products

• Sports nutrition

• Bakery & confectionery

• Others

By Preparation Method Outlook-

• Co-precipitation

• Division by ultrafiltration

• By Distribution Channel Outlook-Online Stores

• Offline Stores

By Application

• Outlook-Packaged Goods

• Infant Formula

• Nutritional Products

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

