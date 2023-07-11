These are The Likely Dates for the 2023 Wildebeest Migration
These are The Likely Dates for the 2023 Wildebeest MigrationRUIRU TOWN, KIAMBU, KENYA, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- AJ Kenya Safari Ltd, which also owns Kenyaluxurysafari.co.uk, has today announced the likely dates for this year’s wildebeest Migration as July 25th through October 15th, 2023. The annual event, which marks the commencement of the peak tourism season in Kenya, sees over 2 million wildebeests, zebras, antelopes, impalas, and gazelles struggle to cross the Nile crocodile infested Mara River in search of fresh grazing grounds. These animals migrate from Serengeti National Park in Tanzania to Masai Mara National Reserve in Kenya, covering around 800 km to 1,000 km each year.
The year-round event was named one of the eight wonders of the world in 2007 and it is also celebrated as the largest overland animal migration in the world. Recalling his experience last year, the company CEO, Mr. James Gatheru, had this to say about the wildebeest migration, “The Masai Mara wildebeest migration is the best and most extraordinary thing I have ever experienced. Witnessing the dramatic Mara River crossing is a once in a lifetime experience and everybody should get to experience it at least once. Late July and August offer the best time to see the Mara River crossing from Serengeti to Masai Mara while September and October offer the best chance to see the herds as they cross back to Serengeti.”
The Mara River crossing which is a battle for life and death. The river crossing features the herd attempting to cross the fast-flowing Mara River while fending off attacks from Nile crocodiles, lions, hyenas, and other predators.
Researchers estimate that over 200,000 animals die from injury, drowning, exhaustion, and attacks by predators.
“The exact day for the Mara River crossing is yet to be confirmed and is subject to regional weather patterns and other factors that are not yet known. However, the herds are already approaching the banks of the Mara River, and all signs indicate the crossing will kick off in the last week of July.” add Aj Kenya Safaris Ltd CEO, James Gatheru.
Among the famous people to have seen the wildebeest migration and Mara River crossing are Bill Gates, Sir Richard Branson, and Will Smith. In addition to witnessing the event, guests who book the 2023 wildebeest migration tour will also get the chance to see the big 5, the big cats, zebra Giraffes and the over 96 mammal's species and 450 bird species that reside in the Masai Mara National Reserve.
AJ Kenya Safari Ltd offers customized wildebeest migration safari packages with the flagship package being 4 days, 3 nights, Masai Mara migration tour. The 4-day itinerary is all inclusive with airport pick up, transfer to Masai Mara, park fees, accommodation and game drives included in the package. The travel agency offers extra activities such as a hot air balloon safari, game drive, a visit to Maasai village as optional add-ons.
About Kenya Safari Tours and Holidays
AJ Kenya Safari Ltd is a leading travel company offering tailor-made mid-luxury and luxury safari experiences in Kenya. Founded in 2012 and headquartered in Ruiru Town, Greec Tower, Door No. D7/D8, AJ Kenya Safari Ltd team has experience spanning over 10 years of working, living in, and exploring the innermost parts of Kenya. AJ Kenya Safari Ltd has set up KenyaLuxurySafaris.co.uk for UK clients and MasaiMaraSafari.in, to cater to clients in India. The company is registered with the Kenya Tourism Regulatory Authority and holds license number 0007289.
