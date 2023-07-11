Efficient in-person and tele-medicine appointments are important parts of medical care, and should respect a person’s valuable time.

PHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- When it comes to medical care, there are many factors to consider. Accessibility. Reliability. Cost. Quality. Effective medical care should also be personalized, convenient, and efficient.

It is why Shamrock Medicine Plus, the popular and unique concierge/direct primary care started by Dr. Peter Kelly, is the ultimate “doctor’s office.” And now it gets even better. Dr. Kelly's boutique concierge practice offers in-person and tele-medicine appointments.

“Making health care efficient, convenient, and personalized are important Shamrock Medicine specialties,” explains Samantha, VP of Marketing with Shamrock Medicine Plus. “Our concierge online medical care is patient-centered, focusing on the whole person, not just random symptoms.”

Caring for the patient as a whole person is an unconditional and important Shamrock Medicine Plus priority.

She emphasizes that the popular and unique medical practice prides itself on paying attention and listening to fully understand the patient’s situation, and consider the person’s feelings and opinions.

“Providing in-person and tele-medicine appointments is a key part of our uniqueness,” she says. “We value the person’s time. Efficient, in-person, and tele-medicine appointments allow for the convenience of consultations from the comfort of the person’s home or office. No more time-wasting waiting room hassles. No commute and no need to take time off work.”

Shamrock Medicine Plus makes it convenient to get medical care, without disrupting work or personal life.

A Shamrock membership (only $49 per month or $249 per year) is a valuable advantage. Once registered, members have access to in-person care, as well as scheduling convenient tele-health appointments for anything and everything, from routine checks-up, from common illnesses to chronic disease, virtual consultations, prescription refills, and lab results.

Shamrock Medicine Plus is personalized medical care---with a big difference! The exceptional feedback is a testimonial. Shamrock’s in-person and tele-health appointments make the effective medical care service easier, more efficient, and more convenient.

For more information, or to register, please visit shamrockmedplus.com/services or https://shamrockmedplus.com/faqs/

About Shamrock Med Plus:

Shamrock Medicine is a boutique medical practice, offering personalized medical care with in-person and telemedicine visits, online labs, and same-day refills for members. Shamrock Medicine currently accepts Aetna, Cigna, Highmark BCBC, Medicare, Humana, and United Healthcare insurance.

