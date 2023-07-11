Commercial Seaweeds Market Set to Reach USD 19.8 Bn by 2032, Fueled by Surging Demand in Food, Pharma, and Agriculture

Reports And Data

Commercial Seaweeds Market size is expected to reach a value of USD 19.8 billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

The global commercial seaweeds market size was USD 15.7 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 19.8 billion in 2032 and register a revenue CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.” — Reports And Data

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Commercial Seaweeds Market has experienced significant growth and is projected to continue expanding in the coming years. In 2022, the market size was recorded at USD 15.7 billion, and it is expected to reach USD 19.8 billion by 2032. This reflects a promising compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.5% during the forecast period.

Several factors contribute to the robust growth of the commercial seaweeds market. One of the primary drivers is the increasing demand for seaweed-based products in the food and beverage industry. As individuals prioritize their health and seek natural alternatives to processed foods, the utilization of seaweed-derived goods is on the rise. Seaweeds are rich in essential minerals, vitamins, and antioxidants, which have been proven to enhance digestion, regulate blood pressure, and lower cholesterol levels, among other health benefits. This growing awareness and acceptance of the nutritional value of seaweeds have propelled their incorporation into various food and beverage products.

Moreover, the pharmaceutical industry has also embraced the use of seaweeds, contributing to market growth. Seaweeds contain bioactive compounds with potential therapeutic properties, making them a valuable resource for the development of pharmaceutical products. These compounds exhibit antimicrobial, antiviral, and anti-inflammatory properties, among others, making them valuable in the production of medicines and health supplements.

Top Leading Players in Commercial Seaweeds Market:

• DuPont de Nemours, Inc.

• Gelymar

• Acadian Seaplants Limited

• Roullier Group

• Seasol International Pty Ltd

• Algaia

• Compo Expert GmbH

• Corconne Corporation

• Anhui Lianhua Gourmet Powder Co., Ltd.

Commercial Seaweeds Market: Notable Innovation

One notable innovation is the development of value-added seaweed products in the food and beverage industry. Seaweed has traditionally been consumed in its raw or dried form, but manufacturers have been exploring innovative ways to incorporate seaweed into processed foods, snacks, and beverages. This has led to the creation of seaweed-based ingredients such as seaweed extracts, powders, and flakes that can be easily incorporated into a wide range of food products. These innovations have not only expanded the utilization of seaweed but have also introduced new flavors, textures, and nutritional profiles to enhance the overall culinary experience.

Another significant innovation is the extraction and utilization of bioactive compounds from seaweeds in the pharmaceutical and cosmetic industries. Seaweeds contain a diverse array of bioactive compounds with potential health and beauty benefits. Through advanced extraction techniques, these compounds are being isolated and utilized in the development of pharmaceutical drugs, dietary supplements, and skincare products. From antioxidants and anti-inflammatory agents to antimicrobial and anticancer compounds, seaweeds offer a rich source of natural ingredients for innovation in these industries.

In addition, there have been advancements in seaweed cultivation techniques and sustainable harvesting practices. As the demand for seaweeds continues to grow, innovative methods are being developed to ensure a reliable and environmentally friendly supply. This includes the use of integrated multi-trophic aquaculture systems, which involve the cultivation of seaweeds alongside fish or shellfish, creating a symbiotic relationship that benefits both the seaweed and the aquaculture species. Such innovative approaches not only promote efficient resource utilization but also minimize the environmental impact of seaweed production.

Commercial Seaweeds Market Segmentation:

By Product Type Outlook-

• Red Seaweeds

• Brown Seaweeds

• Green Seaweeds

By Form Outlook-

• Liquid

• Powdered

• Flakes

By End-Use Outlook-

• Food and Beverages

• Agriculture

• Animal Feed

• Pharmaceuticals

• Cosmetics

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

Thank you for reading our report.

