Non-Thermal Processing Market to $2.33 Bn by 2030, Set to Grow at 8.4% CAGR, Rising Demand for Safe and Sustainable Food

The global non-thermal processing market size was USD 1.13 Billion in 2022 and is expected to register a rapid revenue CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast.

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATE, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The Global Non-Thermal Processing Market has been experiencing significant growth in recent years. In 2022, the market size reached USD 1.13 Billion, and it is projected to maintain a rapid revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8.4% during the forecast period. Several factors contribute to this upward trend in the market.

One of the key drivers of the non-thermal processing market is the increasing consumption of ready-to-eat and packaged foods. As lifestyles become busier and convenience becomes paramount, consumers are seeking food options that are easy to prepare and require minimal cooking time. Non-thermal processing techniques offer efficient ways to process food, making it safe for consumption while maintaining its sensory properties and nutritional value.

Moreover, the sustainable outcomes achieved through non-thermal processing methods have also played a significant role in driving market growth. Non-thermal processing techniques, such as high frequency radiation therapy, can effectively eliminate bacteria, fungi, and other unwanted microorganisms from food products

Top Leading Players in Non-Thermal Processing Market:

Robert Bosch GmbH, Nordion (Canada) Inc., HIPERBARIC, CHIC Group, Bühler Group, JBT, Emerson Electric Co., ELEA GmbH, Pulsemaster, and Symbios Technologies.

Driving Factors and Restrain of Non-Thermal Processing Market:

Driving Factors of Non-Thermal Processing Market:

1. Preservation of Nutritional Value: Non-thermal processing methods offer the advantage of preserving the nutritional value of food products. Traditional thermal processes can cause the loss of essential nutrients, vitamins, and enzymes, while non-thermal techniques such as high-pressure processing (HPP) and pulsed electric field (PEF) retain the nutritional integrity of the product.

2. Enhanced Food Safety: Non-thermal processing techniques provide effective microbial inactivation without relying on high temperatures. Technologies like HPP, PEF, and ultrasound can eliminate harmful pathogens and spoilage microorganisms, ensuring food safety and reducing the risk of foodborne illnesses.

3. Extended Shelf Life: Non-thermal processing methods can extend the shelf life of perishable products by inhibiting microbial growth and enzymatic activity. This allows for increased distribution capabilities, reduced food waste, and improved product availability.

4. Consumer Demand for Fresh-Like Products: Consumers are increasingly seeking minimally processed and fresh-like food products that maintain their natural taste, texture, and nutritional value. Non-thermal processing techniques offer a solution by preserving the sensory characteristics and overall quality of the products.

5. Regulatory Support: Government regulatory bodies and agencies are promoting the adoption of non-thermal processing methods due to their potential benefits in terms of food safety and quality. This support encourages manufacturers to invest in non-thermal processing technologies.

Restraints of Non-Thermal Processing Market:

1. High Capital Investment: Implementing non-thermal processing technologies can involve significant upfront costs. The acquisition and installation of specialized equipment, as well as the necessary modifications to existing production lines, can be expensive, limiting the adoption of these methods, especially among small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs).

2. Limited Process Scalability: Some non-thermal processing techniques may have limitations in terms of scalability and production throughput. It can be challenging to scale up certain technologies to meet the demands of large-scale production, which can hinder their widespread adoption in certain industries.

3. Lack of Standardization: As non-thermal processing methods continue to evolve, there is a lack of standardized guidelines and regulations governing their implementation. This can create uncertainty and make it difficult for companies to navigate the regulatory landscape, leading to slower adoption rates.

4. Product Quality Considerations: While non-thermal processing methods aim to preserve product quality, certain techniques can still have some impact on sensory attributes, texture, and taste. Maintaining the desired product characteristics while achieving the desired level of microbial safety can be a challenge and requires careful optimization of processing parameters.

Non-Thermal Processing Market Segmentation:

By Technology Outlook-

• High-Pressure Processing

• Orientation Type

• Vessel Volume

• Pulsed Electric Feld (PEF)

• Irradiation

• Ultrasonic

• Frequency Range

• Cold Plasma

• Others

By Product Type Outlook-

• Meat and Seafood

• Fruits and Vegetables

• Beverages

• Confectionery

By Function Outlook-

• Quality Assurance

• Microbial Inactivation

o Compression through High Pressure

o High-Intensity Pulsed Electric Fields

o Irradiation

o Acoustic Cavitation

o Others

• Cutting

• Emulsification and Homogenization

• Cleaning

• Others

Key Regional Markets Covered in the Report:

North America (U.S.A., Canada, Mexico)

Europe (Italy, U.K., Germany, France, Rest of Europe)

Asia Pacific (India, China, Japan, South Korea, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific)

Latin America (Chile, Brazil, Argentina, Peru, Rest of Latin America)

Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, U.A.E., South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)

