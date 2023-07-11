Goat Milk Market Size will Witness Substantial Growth by 2026 | Xi'an Baiyue Goat Dairy Group Co.Ltd, Woolwich Dairy Inc

Goat Milk Market

Goat milk is the type of milk which is white, opaque liquid with a slightly sweet taste and no odor and has various health benefits.

Surge in health awareness of goat milk, rise in demand of goat milk products, government subsidies for goat farming are the major driving factors responsible for the growth of the goat milk market ” — Allied Market Research

PORTLAND, OR, US, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Rise in health awareness of Goat Milk, increase in demand of goat milk products, and government subsidies for goat farming have boosted the growth of the global goat milk market. However, high cost of the goat milk, and increase in awareness for vegan products impede the growth to certain extent. On the contrary, technological advancement and aggressive marketing strategies for goat milk, and surge in online sales of F&B products are expected to create lucrative opportunities in the near future.

𝐃𝐨𝐰𝐧𝐥𝐨𝐚𝐝 𝐑𝐞𝐬𝐞𝐚𝐫𝐜𝐡 𝐒𝐚𝐦𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐰𝐢𝐭𝐡 𝐃𝐞𝐭𝐚𝐢𝐥𝐞𝐝 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐠𝐡𝐭𝐬 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/6204

The global goat milk market size was valued at $8.5 billion in 2018 and is projected to reach $11.4 billion by 2026, registering a CAGR of 3.8% from 2019 to 2026. Goat milk is the type of milk which is white, opaque liquid with a slightly sweet taste and no odor and has various health benefits. The report includes different product categories of goat milk such as milk, cheese, milk powder, and others. The milk by product type is anticipated to witness substantial growth owing to its health benefits, which increases its popularity among the health-conscious population.

The goat milk market is segmented on the basis of product, distribution channel, and region. Depending on product, the market is segmented into milk, cheese, milk powder, and others.

Based on the goat milk market analysis by product, the cheese segment is expected to grow comparatively faster than other goat milk products, witnessing a CAGR of 5.3%.

𝐏𝐫𝐨𝐦𝐢𝐧𝐞𝐧𝐭 𝐌𝐚𝐫𝐤𝐞𝐭 𝐏𝐥𝐚𝐲𝐞𝐫𝐬

Hay Dairies Pte Ltd

The Good Goat Milk Co

Delamere Dairy

Holle baby food AG

Cherry Glen Goat Cheese Co

Yayi International

Dairy Goat Co-operation (DGC)

FIT

dairy expert

Summerhill Goat Dairy

The milk powder segment to manifest the fastest growth through 2026

Based on products, the milk powder segment is expected to portray the fastest CAGR of 7.40% during the forecast period. This is due to increasing demand of milk powder to produce infant formula. However, the milk segment held the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than three-fourths of the global goat milk market. This is due to increase in health awareness, and rise in demand of goat milk products

𝐁𝐮𝐲 𝐍𝐨𝐰 & 𝐆𝐞𝐭 𝟏𝟓% 𝐃𝐢𝐬𝐜𝐨𝐮𝐧𝐭 𝐨𝐧 𝐭𝐡𝐢𝐬 𝐑𝐞𝐩𝐨𝐫𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/03cfbff855c8027b645db88969ed2a50

In a past decade, people are much aware about their health and fitness. Goat milk provides 9 grams of protein, 10 grams of fat, and 330 milligrams of calcium per cup than any cattle milk or plant-based milk. It is rich source of fatty acids, calcium, and contains low level of cholesterol. Goat milk is considered as a great alternative to cow’s milk as it is easier to digest, less inflammatory, and has lesser number of allergens. It also enhances ability of human body systems to absorb important nutrients from other foods. It contains A2 casein, which does not cause inflammation hence, majority of market players prefer goat milk powder to produce infant formula. These health benefits responsible to increase goat milk market share. However, high cost of the goat milk and its products and increase in number of vegan people are expected to hamper the growth of the market. On the contrary, technological innovation in the dairy processing equipment and aggressive marketing strategies are expected to supplement the goat milk market growth in future.

North America held the largest share

The global Goat milk market across North America dominated in 2019, contributing to nearly two-fifths of the market. This is owing to rise in working population and increase in growth of the fast food industry. However, the market across Asia-Pacific region is expected to register the fastest CAGR of 5.80% during the study period. This is due to availability of government subsidies for goat farming.

𝐅𝐨𝐫 𝐅𝐮𝐫𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫 𝐀𝐬𝐬𝐢𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐧𝐜𝐞 𝐂𝐨𝐧𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐭 𝐭𝐨 𝐎𝐮𝐫 𝐀𝐧𝐚𝐥𝐲𝐬𝐭 : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/6204

𝐀𝐛𝐨𝐮𝐭 𝐔𝐬

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of "Market Research Reports" and "Business Intelligence Solutions." AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.