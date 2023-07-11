Automation as a Service Market To Rise at a CAGR of 26.98% During 2023-2028

Automation As A Service Market Share

The automation as a service market is driven by the increasing demand for process optimization and digital transformation across industries.

SHERIDAN, WYOMING, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- How Big is the Automation as a Service Market ? :

IMARC Group’s latest report, titled “Automation as a Service Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2023-2028”, offers a comprehensive analysis of the industry, which comprises insights on the automation as a service market share. The report also includes competitor and regional analysis, and contemporary advancements in the market. the global automation as a service market size reached US$ 6.0 Billion in 2022. Looking forward, IMARC Group expects the market to reach US$ 25.3 Billion by 2028, exhibiting a growth rate (CAGR) of 26.98% during 2023-2028.

What is Automation as a Service ? :

Automation as a service (AaaS) refers to the delivery of automation capabilities and tools as a cloud-based service. It allows organizations to leverage automation technologies without the need for significant upfront investments in infrastructure, software, or expertise. It provides a platform or framework that enables users to automate various tasks, processes, or workflows through a subscription-based model. These tools often include robotic process automation (RPA), artificial intelligence (AI), machine learning (ML), and workflow management capabilities. It enables organizations to scale automation initiatives rapidly, as the cloud infrastructure can handle increased workload demands. It also provides flexibility, allowing users to customize and configure automation solutions to suit their specific needs. AaaS reduces the cost and complexity associated with on-premises automation deployments, as it eliminates the need for infrastructure maintenance and software updates.

Who are the key Players Operating in the Industry ? :

The competitive landscape of the industry has also been examined along with the profiles of the key players being

• Automation Anywhere Inc

• Blue Prism Limited

• HCL Technologies Limited

• Hewlett Packard Enterprise Development LP

• International Business Machines Corporation

• Kofax Inc

• Microsoft Corporation

• NICE, Pegasystems Inc

• UiPath

What are the Growth Prospects and Trends in the Automation as a Service Industry ? :

The automation as a service market is driven by the increasing demand for process optimization and digital transformation across industries. Moreover, the rise of cloud computing and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) models is facilitating the growth of the automation as a service market as cloud-based automation platforms offer several advantages, including easy accessibility, scalability, and cost-effectiveness. Apart from this, the increasing focus on business agility and rapid innovation is fueling the adoption of automation as a service as it allows organizations to automate repetitive tasks, freeing up human resources to focus on strategic initiatives and innovation.

Furthermore, the integration of AI and automation as a service enables businesses to unlock new levels of efficiency, accuracy, and innovation in their operations. This is impacting the market favorably. Besides, the development of intelligent automation solutions that can analyze unstructured data, make informed decisions, and perform tasks is creating a positive market outlook.

Key Market Segmentation:

Breakup by Component Type:

• Solution

• Services

Breakup by Business Function:

• Information Technology

• Sales and Marketing

• Operations

• Finance

• Human Resource

• Others

Breakup by Enterprise Size:

• Large Enterprises

• Small and Medium Enterprises

Breakup by Vertical:

• BFSI

• Telecom and IT

• Retail and Consumer Goods

• Healthcare and Life Sciences

• Manufacturing

• Others

Breakup by Region:

• North America (United States, Canada)

• Europe (Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Others)

• Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, Australia, Indonesia, Korea, Others)

• Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Others)

• Middle East and Africa (United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Iraq, Other)

Key Highlights of the Report:

• Market Performance (2017-2022)

• Market Outlook (2023-2028)

• Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

• Market Drivers and Success Factors

• SWOT Analysis

• Value Chain

• Comprehensive Mapping of the Competitive Landscape

Note: If you need specific information that is not currently within the scope of the report, we can provide it to you as a part of the customization.

