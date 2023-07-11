2-Shot Injection Molding Market is Expected to Clock a Notable CAGR of 6.8% and Reach USD 15.45 Billion by 2032

Reports And Data

The global 2-shot injection molding market size was USD 8.54 Billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value ofUSD 15.45 Billion in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 2-Shot Injection Molding Market Overview

In 2022, the global market size for 2-shot injection molding was USD 8.54 Billion. It is projected to reach USD 15.45 Billion by 2032, with a revenue compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for intricate and high-quality components across various industries such as automotive, healthcare, and consumer products is a key factor driving the growth of the market. The 2-shot injection molding technique enables the production of parts with multiple materials and colors, offering improved efficiency, precision, and shorter cycle times.

The automotive sector is witnessing significant expansion in the 2-shot injection molding market due to consumer preferences for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles.

The global market for 2-shot injection molding was valued at USD 8.54 Billion in 2022. It is projected to experience a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 6.8% from 2022 to 2032, reaching a revenue forecast of USD 15.45 Billion in 2032. These estimates are based on the historical data from 2020 to 2021 and cover the forecast period of 2022 to 2032.

The market analysis includes revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape assessments, growth factors, and trends. It encompasses various segments, such as Material Type Outlook, End-Use Industry Outlook, and Regional Outlook.

One of the key drivers of the market's revenue growth is the increasing demand for complex and high-quality parts across different industries, including automotive, healthcare, and consumer products. The 2-shot injection molding technique enables the production of parts with multiple materials and colors, resulting in improved efficiency, precision, and shorter cycle times.

Specifically, the automotive segment is witnessing significant expansion in the 2-shot injection molding market. This can be attributed to the consumer preference for lightweight and fuel-efficient vehicles, which can be achieved through the use of this advanced molding technique.

2-Shot Injection Molding Market: Strategic Developments

• In 2021, Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd. introduced a new line of 2-shot injection molding machines with a rotary platen. This technology allows for faster cycle times and improved part quality by enabling two-shot molding without having to move the mold to another machine.

• In 2020, Mold-Masters launched a new line of hot runners designed specifically for 2-shot injection molding. The Master-Series hot runners feature a valve gate design that allows for precise control over the flow of material, resulting in improved part quality and reduced scrap rates.

• In 2020, Yizumi Precision Machinery Co., Ltd. announced the acquisition of Italy-based Brescia Plastic Group, a leading manufacturer of injection molding machines and systems. The acquisition was aimed at expanding Yizumi's product offerings and strengthening its presence in the European market.

2-Shot Injection Molding Market: Competitive landscape

The global 2-shot injection molding market is characterized by intense competition among several key players, including both large and medium-sized companies. These players dominate a significant portion of the market revenue and employ various strategies to maintain their competitive edge. Strategies commonly utilized include mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, as well as continuous development, testing, and introduction of more advanced and effective products.

Among the prominent companies operating in the global 2-shot injection molding market are Mold-Masters (a division of Milacron Holdings Corp.), Nissei Plastic Industrial Co., Ltd., Yizumi Precision Machinery Co., Ltd., KraussMaffei Group, Husky Injection Molding Systems Ltd., Toshiba Machine Co., Ltd., DowDuPont Inc., Rochling Group, CMC Machinery LLC, and Arburg GmbH + Co KG.

