Global Infections Imaging Services Market (Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis): A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Establishment of Specialized Imaging Centers and Diagnostic Facilities is Boosting the Growth of the Global Infections Imaging Services MarketHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Infections Imaging Services Market Summary
In terms of revenue, the global infections imaging services market was valued at US$ 90.34 Bn in 2022, projected to reach CAGR of 5.73% from 2023- 2031. The infections imaging services market has experienced significant growth in recent years due to several factors. These include the rising incidence of infectious diseases, advancements in imaging technologies, increasing demand for accurate and early diagnosis, and a growing emphasis on personalized medicine. Additionally, the COVID-19 pandemic has further highlighted the importance of imaging services for detecting and monitoring respiratory infections.
Infections are a primary source of illness and mortality worldwide, and the danger of infectious diseases to human health is growing as new diseases originate, old diseases resurface, and antibiotic resistance is rising exponentially. The use of imaging technology to study infection biology, has the potential to find novel elements that are crucial to the outcome of host-pathogen interactions. It will also lead to advancements in infectious disease diagnosis and treatment, which is supporting the growth of global infections imaging services market.
Global Infections Imaging Services Market COVID-19 Impact
During the COVID-19 pandemic, reverse transcriptase polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) analysis became the primary diagnostic tool for detecting the SARS-CoV-2 virus, which causes COVID-19. However, there were challenges associated with the sensitivity and availability of PCR testing kits, as well as limitations in testing capacity and laboratory resources in some regions. These factors led to a growing recognition of the importance of chest imaging, particularly CT scans and baseline X-rays, in the early diagnosis and management of COVID-19, which in turn boosted the growth of the global infections imaging services market. Serial chest imaging was used to monitor disease progression and evaluate the effectiveness of treatment interventions. Follow-up imaging helped assess the resolution of lung abnormalities or detect complications, aiding in clinical decision-making.
Global Infections Imaging Services Market Highlights
Nuclear medicine methods play a vital role in evaluating individuals who are suspected of protecting an illness. Nuclear medicine methods can provide important additional information, allowing visualization of infectious pathophysiology beyond morphologic imaging. Due to their excellent imaging capabilities, nuclear medicine (NM) methods such as SPECT and PET are extremely popular for imaging infections. These technologies go beyond structural imaging to visualize infectious pathogenesis. When structural modalities are utilized in tandem, the diagnostic accuracy of SPECT and PET improves and can pinpoint the specific site of the pathology with greater resolution than nuclear medicine alone. As a result, the expansion of PET/CT, PET/MRI, and SPECT/CT dual imaging offers enormous potential to address the field of infections imaging services market in the upcoming years.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the infections imaging services market during the forecast period. Many countries in Asia have been investing in improving their healthcare infrastructure, including the establishment of advanced imaging facilities. This has led to increased accessibility to infection imaging services among the population. Asia is home to several countries with high burdens of infectious diseases such as tuberculosis, respiratory infections, and tropical diseases. The increasing incidence of these diseases necessitates effective diagnostic tools like infection imaging to aid in their detection, monitoring, and management. Government bodies in Asia have been actively promoting healthcare advancements, including infection imaging services, through policy initiatives and investments. This support has encouraged the development of infrastructure, research, and training in the field of infection imaging.
Global Infections Imaging Services Market Key Participants
o Agiliti Health, Inc.
o Akumin Inc
o Alliance MRI
o CMS Diagnostic Services
o InHealth Group
o RadNet, Inc.
o RAYUS Radiology
o SimonMed
o Sonic Healthcare Limited
o Tellica, Inc
o UNILABS
o Other Market Participants
Global Infections imaging Services Market
By Modalities
o X-ray imaging
o Computed Tomography (CT)
o Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI)
o Ultrasound
o Nuclear Medicine Techniques
o Positron Emission Tomography (PET)
o Single-Photon Emission Computed Tomography (SPECT)
o Others
By Indication
o Pulmonary Infection
o Tuberculosis
o Chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD)
o Cystic fibrosis
o Asthma
o Others
o Musculoskeletal infections
o Osteomyelitis
o Myositis
o Pyomyositis
o Septic Arthritis
o Abscess
o Others
o Abdominal and Pelvic Infections
o Neurological Infections
o Encephalitis
o Meningitis
o Fungal infections
o Parasitic infections
o Prion diseases
o Others
o Kidney Infections
o Meningeal infection
o Others
By Age Group
o Pediatric
o Adults
o Geriatric
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
