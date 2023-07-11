1,4 Butanediol Market Size Worth USD 13.76 billion 2032| CAGR of 7.9%

Reports And Data

The global 1,4 Butanediol Market size was USD 6.94 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach a value of USD 13.76 billion in 2032

NEW YORK CITY, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- 1,4 Butanediol Market Overview

The global market for 1,4 Butanediol (BDO) had a valuation of USD 6.94 billion in 2022. It is projected to reach USD 13.76 billion by 2032, exhibiting a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.9% throughout the forecast period. The increasing demand for BDO in the production of Polyester and Polyurethane resins, along with its rising utilization in the manufacturing of thermoplastic polyurethanes (TPUs) due to their exceptional physical properties, is a significant factor driving the growth of the market.

Furthermore, the market revenue is also propelled by the surging demand for BDO as a solvent in various industries, including pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, and food & beverages. The remarkable solubility characteristics and high boiling point of BDO make it an ideal solvent for numerous applications, leading to a growing demand in this regard.

1,4 Butanediol Market Segments

The report coverage includes various aspects such as revenue forecasts, company rankings, competitive landscape analysis, growth factors, and trends within the BDO market. The segmentation of the market is done based on application outlook, end-use outlook, and regional outlook. These segments provide insights into the different areas of application, end-use industries, and geographical regions that drive the market growth.

Overall, the market for 1,4 Butanediol is expected to experience significant expansion in the coming years, driven by factors such as increasing demand in various industries, favorable physical properties for specific applications, and the growing popularity of BDO as a solvent.

1,4 Butanediol Market: Strategic Developments

• In 2021, BASF SE announced the completion of its investment in a new 1,4 butanediol plant in China. The plant, which has an annual production capacity of 100,000 metric tons, will enable BASF to meet the growing demand for 1,4 butanediol in the Asia Pacific region.

• In 2020, Dairen Chemical Corporation announced plans to expand its 1,4 butanediol production capacity in Taiwan by 20,000 metric tons per year. The expansion was aimed at meeting the increasing demand for 1,4 butanediol in the Asia Pacific region.

• In 2020, LyondellBasell Industries N.V. announced plans to build a new 1,4 butanediol plant in the United States. The plant, which is expected to start production in 2021, will have an annual capacity of 140,000 metric tons and will cater to the growing demand for 1,4 butanediol in the North American market.

1,4 Butanediol Market: Competitive landscape

The 1,4 Butanediol market is characterized by a high level of fragmentation, with numerous companies catering to the diverse needs of farmers and agricultural businesses. In order to gain a competitive edge, major players in the market are employing various strategies, including mergers and acquisitions, strategic agreements and contracts, as well as the development, testing, and introduction of more effective products.

Some of the prominent companies operating in the 1,4 Butanediol market include BASF SE, Dairen Chemical Corporation, International Specialty Products Inc., Mitsubishi Chemical Corporation, LyondellBasell Industries N.V., Ashland Global Holdings Inc., Sipchem, Invista, Nan Ya Plastics Corporation, and Toray Industries, Inc. These companies play a significant role in shaping the market dynamics and are actively involved in driving innovation, expanding their product portfolios, and enhancing their market presence.

