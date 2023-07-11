Multiple Myeloma Market 2023 Trends: Predicted to Grow at a CAGR of 10.5% by 2031

Multiple Myeloma Market

The multiple myeloma market size is projected to reach $53,521.76 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

PORTLAND, OREGON, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- The multiple myeloma market size was valued at $19,666.74 million in 2021, and is projected to reach $53,521.76 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 10.5% from 2022 to 2031.

Multiple myeloma is a form of cancer that impacts plasma cells, a specific type of white blood cell crucial for defending against infections. This condition leads to the creation of abnormal proteins known as paraproteins, which can accumulate in the body and harm organs and tissues. Common symptoms of multiple myeloma encompass bone pain, anemia, recurring infections, and kidney complications. Available treatment options involve chemotherapy, radiation therapy, targeted therapy, and stem cell transplantation.

The global multiple myeloma market is driven by several key factors, including the increasing focus on research and development activities in the field of cancer treatment and the rapid introduction of new medications with regulatory approvals. The market has been positively influenced by the advent of monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) such as Empliciti and Darzalex, which have made significant contributions to its growth. A noteworthy example is the FDA approval in March 2020 of Sarclisa (isatuximab-irfc) by Sanofi, a prominent multinational pharmaceutical and healthcare company. Sarclisa, in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (pom-dex), was approved for the treatment of adults with relapsed refractory multiple myeloma (RRMM). This development has further propelled the expansion of the global multiple myeloma market.

𝐓𝐨𝐩 𝐌𝐮𝐥𝐭𝐢𝐩𝐥𝐞 𝐌𝐲𝐞𝐥𝐨𝐦𝐚 𝐂𝐨𝐦𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐞𝐬

Sanofi

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd

AbbVie Inc

Pfizer Inc.

Novartis AG

Baxter International Inc.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company

Teva Pharmaceutical Industries

Johnson & Johnson

Amgen Inc.

𝐊𝐞𝐲 𝐟𝐢𝐧𝐝𝐢𝐧𝐠𝐬 𝐨𝐟 𝐭𝐡𝐞 𝐬𝐭𝐮𝐝𝐲

• By drug type, the protease inhibitor segment dominated the market in 2021.

• On the basis of disease type, the active multiple myeloma segment led the market in 2021.

• Depending on end user, hospitals was the prominent segment in 2021.

• Region wise, North America exhibited the highest growth in 2021, and is expected to grow during the forecast period.

