Medical Tourism Market Is Booming Worldwide 2023-2030 | Bangkok Hospital, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Anadolu Medical Centre

Medical Tourism Market 2023

Medical tourists travel internationally to improve their health and access low-cost healthcare services unavailable in their home country.

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- [110+ Pages Updated Report] A new study titled Medical Tourism Market 2023, published by The Coherent Market Insights, provides information on regional and global markets that is anticipated to increase in value between 2023 and 2030.

The report presents several market projections for crucial variables such as market size, manufacturing, revenue, consumption, CAGR, gross margin, and price.

"Our latest research report highlights the dynamic growth of the Medical Tourism market and provides comprehensive insights into the market size, share, and revenue projections for the forecast period up to 2030.”

List of TOP Competitors in Market Report are: - Asian Heart Association, Apollo Hospitals Enterprise Ltd., Prince Court Medical Centre, Gleneagles Hospitals, Min-Sheng General Hospital, Raffles Medical Group, Bangkok Hospital, Fortis Healthcare Ltd., Anadolu Medical Centre and Wooridul Spine Hospital.

Market Scope:

Market Segmentation:

The market research report has divided the worldwide projection mapping market into different segments based on the type, application, and region. In 2023, the Medical Tourism market was dominated by the regular segment due to its increased usage. The conventional segment dominated the largest market share in nature analysis and accounted for the largest revenue share in the market in 2023. The B2B segment dominated the largest market share in end-user type analysis.

Global Medical Tourism Market, by Treatment Type:

Cardiovascular

Orthopedic

Neurological

Cancer

Fertility

Others

Geographic Segment Covered in the Report:

The report provides information about the market area, which is further subdivided into sub-regions and countries/regions. In addition to the market share in each country and sub-region, this chapter of this report also contains information on profit opportunities. This chapter of the report mentions the market share and growth rate of each region, country and sub-region during the estimated period.

‣ North America (USA and Canada)

‣ Europe (UK, Germany, France and the rest of Europe)

‣ Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, and the rest of the Asia Pacific region)

‣ Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, and the rest of Latin America)

‣ Middle East and Africa (GCC and rest of the Middle East and Africa)

Table of Contents

Chapter 1 Industry Overview

1.1 Definition

1.2 Assumptions

1.3 Research Scope

1.4 Market Analysis by Regions

1.5 Market Size Analysis from 2023 to 2030

11.6 COVID-19 Outbreak: Medical Tourism Industry Impact

Chapter 2 Competition by Types, Applications, and Top Regions and Countries

2.1 Market (Volume and Value) by Type

2.3 Market (Volume and Value) by Regions

Chapter 3 Production Market Analysis

3.1 Worldwide Production Market Analysis

3.2 Regional Production Market Analysis

Chapter 4 Medical Tourism Sales, Consumption, Export, Import by Regions (2023-2023)

Chapter 5 North America Market Analysis

Chapter 6 East Asia Market Analysis

Chapter 7 Europe Market Analysis

Chapter 8 South Asia Market Analysis

Chapter 9 Southeast Asia Market Analysis

Chapter 10 Middle East Market Analysis

Chapter 11 Africa Market Analysis

Chapter 12 Oceania Market Analysis

Chapter 13 Latin America Market Analysis

Chapter 14 Company Profiles and Key Figures in Medical Tourism Business

Chapter 15 Market Forecast (2023-2030)

Chapter 16 Conclusions