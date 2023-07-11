Submit Release
Doretta Whalen Celebrates 'Discovering Saint Anthony' Success at LATFOB 2023; Thanks Readers and Attendees

LOS ANGELES, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Doretta Lonnett Whalen, author of ‘Discovering Saint Anthony: If You Ask For Miracles: Prayers of a Catholic Community in Pittsburgh’, extends her heartfelt gratitude to the attendees and book enthusiasts who contributed to the success of the Los Angeles Times Festival of Books (LATFOB) 2023. The two-day event, held at the University of Southern California on April 22-23, displayed Whalen's 176-page work, a narrative exploring deepened faith through an attitude of openness.

In 'Discovering St. Anthony,' Whalen recounts recent experiences of spiritual awakening that sparked her interest in learning about this saint and his extraordinary gifts in service to God. The book also offers readers a fascinating insight into the impact of St. Anthony's life and teachings on a modern Catholic community in Pittsburgh.

Whalen, deeply moved by her book's warm reception at the event, expresses her gratitude to the organizers for allowing her to connect with diverse audience members. Inspired by the outpouring of support, she commits to continuing the creation of stories that beautifully blend human experiences with faith.

Discovering Saint Anthony: If You Ask For Miracles: Prayers of a Catholic Community in Pittsburgh remains available in Kindle and print versions at Amazon and Barnes & Noble.

Don't miss the opportunity to learn more about Doretta Whalen and her captivating works through the illuminating interview with MainSpring Books. Explore the depths of her literary journey and immerse yourself in the world she has crafted. Get ready to be enchanted by the words of this talented author and embark on a remarkable reading experience.

