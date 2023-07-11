Global Medical Rehabilitation Services Market(Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis)A Report by Absolute Markets Insights
Growing Emphasis on Tailoring Rehabilitation Services to Individual Patient Needs is Boosting the Global Medical Rehabilitation Services MarketHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Medical Rehabilitation Services Market Introduction
Medical rehabilitation services refer to a range of healthcare services aimed at restoring functional abilities, improving quality of life, and promoting independence in individuals who have experienced illness, injury, or disability. These services are typically provided by a multidisciplinary team of healthcare professionals, including physicians, therapists, nurses, and other specialists. The goal of medical rehabilitation is to help patients regain or enhance their physical, cognitive, emotional, and social functioning, enabling them to participate fully in their personal and professional lives. In terms of revenue, the global medical rehabilitation services market was valued at US$ 159.4 Bn in 2022, projected to reach CAGR of 6.9% from 2023 - 2031.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1555
Advancements in medical rehabilitation services have been driven by technological innovations, research advancements, and a rising in-depth understanding of the human body's ability to recover and adapt. Technological advancements such as brain-computer interfaces (BCIs) which enable direct communication between the brain and external devices. In rehabilitation, BCIs can be used to help individuals with severe motor impairments regain control over their movements. By translating brain signals into commands, BCIs allow patients to control prosthetic limbs or assistive devices using their thoughts. Furthermore exoskeletons are also gaining huge popularity wherein these devices can help patients with spinal cord injuries or neurological conditions regain the ability to walk. Exoskeletons are also being explored for rehabilitation in stroke patients and those with musculoskeletal disorders.
The EksoNR robotic exoskeleton was given 501(k) approval by the FDA in 2022 to be used with MS patients, making it the first such technology to be authorised for use in Multiple Sclerosis (MS) rehabilitation. These advancements in medical rehabilitation services hold great potential to enhance the effectiveness and efficiency of rehabilitation interventions, improve patient outcomes, and expand access to care. The integration of these advancements into clinical practice requires ongoing research, training, and collaboration between healthcare professionals, engineers, and researchers. Thus, with the above the global medical rehabilitation services market is booming.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1555
Covid-19 Impact On Global Medical Rehabilitation Services Market
COVID-19 has resulted in long-term health effects such as fatigue, brain fog, muscle weakness, and exercise intolerance. Medical rehabilitation services are essential in managing and treating the wide range of symptoms experienced by individuals with long term Covid-19 impact, even in individuals who had mild or moderate symptoms. Post-acute COVID-19 rehabilitation services have emerged to address the specific needs of individuals recovering from the virus. These services aim to manage symptoms, restore physical and cognitive functions, and improve overall well-being.
Global Medical Rehabilitation Services Market Key Takeaways
Recent years have seen a rise in the popularity of neurorehabilitation services for persons with impairments in low- and middle-income countries (LMICs). Globally, neurological conditions are the main contributors to disability. There has been a noticeable rise in the number of persons with neurological impairment during the previous three decades. Low- and middle-income countries (LMICs) are responsible for a sizable percentage of the burden associated with neurological disabilities. A number of variables, including improvements in research and technology as well as a better knowledge of neurological diseases, have contributed to a noticeable growth in the availability of neurological medical rehabilitation treatments in recent years. In 2023, pharmaceutical company Lupin has planned to house a variety of neuro-rehabilitation treatments under one roof. The neuro-rehab institute would include therapy including aqua, occupational, spinal, and neuro, speech, and swallowing therapies. As a result, the medical rehabilitation services market will experience tremendous development in the next years thanks to assistive technology and wearable gadgets.
Due to various factors including changes in healthcare delivery models, advances in technology, and a focus on cost-effective care there has been a significant rise in outpatient rehabilitation services. The healthcare industry is transitioning from a fee-for-service model to a value-based care model that emphasizes efficient and cost-effective care. Outpatient rehabilitation services often provide a more cost-effective alternative to inpatient care, as they allow patients to receive necessary treatment without the need for hospitalization. Home-based rehabilitation services have gained popularity, particularly for individuals with mobility limitations or those living in remote areas. Technological advancements, tele-rehabilitation, and mobile health applications have enabled therapists to remotely monitor and guide patients through their rehabilitation journey.
Asia Pacific region is anticipated to be the fastest growing in the medical rehabilitation services market during the forecast period. Many Asian countries are experiencing a significant increase in their elderly population, it estimated that some 60% of the world's population of people over 65 years old will live in Asia by 2030. With aging comes a higher prevalence of chronic conditions, disabilities, and age-related diseases, which require rehabilitation services to improve functional abilities, manage symptoms, and enhance quality of life. Alongside the aging population, there has been a rise in chronic conditions such as cardiovascular diseases, stroke, diabetes, and musculoskeletal disorders in Asia. On the other hand many Asian countries are implementing healthcare reforms that emphasize preventive care, early intervention, and comprehensive rehabilitation services. Government agencies/bodies are investing in infrastructure, training healthcare professionals, and promoting the integration of rehabilitation into the healthcare system. Asian countries are increasingly collaborating with international organizations, experts, and institutions to exchange knowledge, best practices, and research findings in the field of medical rehabilitation. Hence in the upcoming years, Asia Pacific region will have a huge scope for the growth of the medical rehabilitation services market.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Medical Rehabilitation Services Market Key Competitors
o Athletico Physical Therapy
o Banner Health
o Benchmark Therapies
o Bon Secours Health System, Inc.
o CORA
o Ernest Health, Inc
o FYZICAL
o LEGEND WEB WORKS, LLC
o nMotion Physical Therapy
o Prism Medical
o QBE European Operations plc.
o Rehab Solutions
o Select Medical Corporation.
o SuVitas
o US Rehabilitation and Health Services
o Other Market Participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Medical Rehabilitation Services Market Report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1555
Global Medical Rehabilitation Services Market
By Therapy
o Occupational Therapy
o Speech And Language Therapy
o Physical Therapy
o Cognitive Therapy
o Mental Health
o Others
By Service Type
o Outpatient Rehabilitation Services
o Inpatient Rehabilitation Services
By Application
o Orthopedic
o Neurological
o Cardiological
o Pulmonary
o Palliative Care
o Sports Related Injuries
o Integumentary
o Pelvic Care
o Pediatric Rehabilitation
o Others
By Age Group
o Children
o Adults
o Geriatric
By End Users
o B2B
o Hospitals and Clinics
o Homecare
o Assisted Livings and Memory Care Centers
o Outpatient Therapy Clinics
o Adult Day Care Centers and Adult Family Homes
o Rehabilitation Centers
o Others
o B2C
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=1555
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Top Reports
1. Global Cybernic Treatment Market
2. Global AI In Prosthesis Market
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
email us here