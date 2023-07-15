Market Analysis: LED and OLED Display Market, Flexible Sensor Market, Mobile Broadband Antenna Market for 2023-2030

Market Analysis: LED and OLED Display Market, Flexible Sensor Market, Mobile Broadband Antenna Market forecasted for 2023-2030

The LED and OLED Display Market is expected to grow from USD 431.00 Million in 2022 to USD 797.75 Million by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.00% during the forecast period.The LED and OLED Display market has witnessed significant growth in recent years owing to the increasing demand for energy-efficient displays with superior picture quality and low carbon footprint. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 15.7% from 2020 to 2027, driven by the growing adoption of LED and OLED displays in various applications, including smartphones, TVs, laptops, and digital signage.One of the major factors driving the revenue growth of the LED and OLED Display market is the increasing demand for high-quality displays with improved resolution and color accuracy. The emergence of 4K and 8K displays has led to the use of more LED and OLED displays in various applications. Additionally, the increasing adoption of LED and OLED displays in the automobile industry, healthcare sector, and gaming industry has further boosted the market growth.

Asia Pacific is expected to dominate the LED and OLED display market, accounting for the largest market share percent valuation. The growth in this region is mainly attributed to the increasing adoption of advanced technologies in countries such as China, Japan, and South Korea.The Americas and Europe are also expected to witness significant growth in the LED and OLED display market, mainly due to the increasing demand for energy-efficient and high-resolution displays in various industry verticals. However, the market share percent valuation of these regions is anticipated to be comparatively lower than that of the Asia Pacific region.As per the market forecast, the LED and OLED display market share percent valuation in the Asia Pacific region is expected to be around 55%, while the Americas and Europe are estimated to have a market share of approximately 25% and 20%, respectively.

The global LED and OLED display market is highly competitive with the presence of several key players. These companies are focused on developing innovative technologies and expanding their market reach to stay ahead of the competition. Some of the leading companies operating in this market include Mitsubishi Electric, Sony Corporation, LG, OSRAM GmbH, Panasonic Corporation, Microchip Technologies, Universal Display Corporation, AU Optronics Corp., Shenzhen China Star Optoelectronics Technology, Chunghwa Picture Tubes, eMagin Inc., EverDisplay Optronics (Shanghai) Limited, Futaba Corporation, Corning, Samsung Electronics, Philips Electronics, Visionox Technology, BOE Technology Group, Dresden Microdisplay GmbH, Fraunhofer-Gesellschaft, and Newvision Corporation.

Some of the sales revenue figures of the above-listed companies are:

- Samsung Electronics - USD 216.7 billion in 2022

- LG - USD 53.4 billion in 2022

- Sony Corporation - USD 78.1 billion in 2022

- Universal Display Corporation - USD 319.9 million in 2022

- AU Optronics Corp. - USD 11.3 billion in 2022



The Flexible Sensor Market is expected to grow from USD 2.60 Billion in 2022 to USD 3.40 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.20% during the forecast period.The market for flexible sensors has been growing steadily due to the increasing demand from various industries such as automotive, healthcare, and consumer electronics. The major factors driving revenue growth of the flexible sensor market include the rising demand for wearables and IoT devices, government initiatives to promote the use of flexible sensors, and the increasing adoption of flexible sensors in the automotive industry for safety and performance enhancements.The latest trend in the flexible sensor market is the integration of sensors with electronic textiles and smart fabrics, which has great potential in applications like sports and healthcare. Additionally, innovations in flexible sensor materials and manufacturing techniques are further enhancing the performance and capabilities of flexible sensors.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to dominate the Flexible Sensor market, followed by North America and Europe. This dominance is attributed to the increasing demand for flexible sensors in various end-use industries such as healthcare, consumer electronics, automotive, and aerospace & defense. The Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest market share of around 40% in 2022, followed by North America with a market share of around 30% and Europe with a market share of around 20%. Other regions such as Latin America, Middle East & Africa, and the rest of the world are expected to hold the remaining market share of around 10%.

The flexible sensor market is highly competitive with several established players and emerging companies offering a wide range of flexible sensor solutions. These companies include Brewer Science, ABB Ability, Canatu, Fujifilm, ISORG, Interlink Electronics, KWJ Engineering, Peratech Holdco, Touchcode Holdings, Sensor Products, Thin Film Electronics, GSI Technologies, SUSS MicroTec, Flexpoint, Royole Corporation, Spectra Symbol Corp, and Shenzhen Liangjian Electronic Technology.

The sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies are as follows:

- Brewer Science: USD 374 million (2020)

- Interlink Electronics: USD 34.2 million (2020)

- Thin Film Electronics: USD 21.4 million (2020)

The Mobile Broadband Antenna Market is expected to grow from USD 1.70 Billion in 2022 to USD 4.00 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 11.20% during the forecast period.The Mobile Broadband Antenna market targets a wide range of consumers seeking high-speed internet connectivity, especially those who require mobility and flexibility in accessing the internet. This includes individuals, government institutions, businesses, schools, and healthcare facilities. Technological advancements, such as the expansion of 4G and 5G networks and the adoption of IoT devices, are key drivers of revenue growth in the Mobile Broadband Antenna market. The increasing demand for internet connectivity, communication, and wireless data transmission among customers is also a significant contributor to the growth of the market.The latest trends in the Mobile Broadband Antenna market include the development of advanced 5G antenna solutions and the increasing demand for omnidirectional antennas. The market is also witnessing a growing demand for small cell antennas, which are ideal for deployment in urban areas with high population density. Another trend is the integration of mobile broadband antennas in vehicles, which facilitates seamless internet connectivity in the automobile industry.

Asia Pacific region is expected to dominate the Mobile Broadband Antenna market in the coming years, with a market share of around 35%. This can be attributed to the increasing adoption of smartphones and high-speed internet services in countries like China, India, Japan, and South Korea.North America and Europe are also expected to have significant market shares, with North America projected to hold around 27% and Europe around 25% of the Mobile Broadband Antenna market share.In addition, the report forecasts that Latin America and the Middle East & Africa will also experience substantial growth in the Mobile Broadband Antenna market, accounting for 8% and 5% of the market share, respectively.

The Mobile Broadband Antenna market is highly competitive with various emerging players aiming to grab a piece of the pie. The major players involved in this market are Telstra, Optus, Amphenol, CommScope Inc, RF Technologies, Comba Telecom, Huawei, and SBS.

Sales revenue figures of a few of the above-listed companies:

- Telstra - $29.8 billion (FY2020)

- Huawei - $122 billion (2020)

- CommScope Inc - $9.3 billion (2020)

