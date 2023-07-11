Global Bio Based Disinfectants Market Growth, Comparative Analysis, Size and Forecast, 2023 – 2031
Increasing Environmental Awareness and Rising Government Initiatives is Bolstering the Demand of the Global Bio Based Disinfectants Market; says AMIHOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Liquid chemicals produced from alcohols, aldehydes, ammonium compounds, oxidising agents, and phenolics make up most modern disinfectants. Anthropogenic chemicals used in the disinfectants can irritate the eyes and skin, raise the risk of respiratory and central nervous system illnesses, and cancer. Despite being efficient at eradicating germs, they can accumulate quantities of hazardous chemicals over time that will lower indoor air quality. The U.S. Environmental Protection Agency reports an 11% yearly increase in the usage of these disinfectants. Since natural disinfectants are nonhazardous and biodegradable, market participants are creating environmentally friendly disinfectants based on them to combat the pollution and health dangers associated with synthetic disinfectants. Disinfectants based on essential oils are indeed gaining popularity. Essential oils are highly concentrated plant extracts that contain natural compounds with antimicrobial properties. These properties make them effective in killing or inhibiting the growth of bacteria, viruses, and fungi. For instance, Bona launched its new USDA Certified Biobased Bona All-Purpose Cleaner, which is Infused with essential oils such as Lavender White Tea and Lime Basil. In terms of revenue, the global bio based disinfectants market accounted for US$ 4.4 Bn in 2022, estimated to reach CAGR of 7.3% over 2023 – 2031.
Businesses and organizations are increasingly prioritizing sustainability and eco-friendly practices. Bio-based disinfectants align with these sustainability goals as they are derived from renewable resources and have lower environmental impacts compared to traditional chemical disinfectants. Moreover, regulatory agencies in various countries are encouraging the use of environmentally friendly and safer cleaning products, including disinfectants. Some regulatory bodies have established certifications or eco-labels that recognize and promote bio-based disinfectants. Adhering to these regulations and obtaining certifications can be advantageous for businesses in terms of compliance and meeting sustainability requirements.
Bio based disinfectants market find its use across various commercial sectors, including hospitality, healthcare, food service, and offices. They are effective for disinfecting surfaces, equipment, and common areas. The versatility of bio-based disinfectants makes them appealing for businesses seeking an all-purpose solution for their disinfection needs. Thus, incorporation of plant based disinfectants into various industries is supporting the growth of the global bio based disinfectants market.
Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region in the bio based disinfectants market during the forecast period 2023-2031. The region is experiencing rapid growth in the bio based disinfectants market, driven by factors such as increasing environmental awareness, urbanization, and a growing middle class with a preference for sustainable products. Moreover, expanding healthcare, food processing, and hospitality sectors present significant opportunities for bio-based disinfectant manufacturers to cater to the growing demand. Australia and South Korea are the countries with the most patents for environmentally friendly disinfectants. Economic development and urbanization in the Asia Pacific region are leading to increased consumer spending power and changing lifestyles. As people become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, the demand for eco-friendly and safer products, including bio-based disinfectants, is on the rise.
Global Bio Based Disinfectants Market Key Competitors
o ACME-HARDESTY
o Amala Earth
o Be Better Personal Care Private Limited
o Benefect Corporation
o BIOESQUE SOLUTIONS
o CleanWell
o Force of Nature
o NuGenTec
o Reckitt Benckiser
o Satopradhan
o Seventh Generation Inc.
o SuprCuvr
o The Clorox Company
o Vertec BioSolvents Inc.
o ZolaTerra
o Other Market Participants
Global Bio Based Disinfectants Market
By Type
o Plant Extracts and Essential Oils
o Palm oil
o Soy
o Coconut Oil
o Thyme Oil
o Eucalyptus Oil
o Citric extract
o Others
o Enzymes
By Form
o Liquid
o Powder
o Wipes and Spray
By Distribution Channel
o Online
o Offline
o Hypermarkets and Supermarkets
o Retail stores
o Others
By End Users
o Commercial
o Industrial
o Residential
By Region
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
