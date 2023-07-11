Global Nanocellulose Market Was Worth USD 0.45 Bn in 2022;says Absolute Markets Insights
Global Nanocellulose Market is Projected to Reach CAGR of 22.07% over the Forecast Period (2023- 2031)HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Nanocellulose refers to cellulose materials that have been processed and broken down into nanoscale dimensions, typically in the form of nanofibers, nanocrystals, or bacterial cellulose. Cellulose is the most abundant organic compound found in nature and is derived from plant sources such as wood pulp, agricultural waste, or certain bacteria.
Get PDF sample report with related graphs & charts (Pre & post COVID-19 impact analysis): https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_sample.php?id=1553
Nanocellulose has a wide range of potential applications across various industries. Some key applications of nanocellulose market include:
• Biomedical Engineering (Pharma & Medical): Nanocellulose has potential applications in biomedical engineering and healthcare. It can be used in tissue engineering scaffolds, wound dressings, drug delivery systems, and biosensors. Its biocompatibility, biodegradability, and ability to support cell adhesion and growth make it suitable for regenerative medicine applications.
• Composites: Nanocellulose can be incorporated into polymer matrices to enhance the mechanical properties, such as strength, stiffness, and toughness, of composite materials. These nanocellulose-reinforced composites find applications in automotive components, aerospace structures, construction materials, and sports equipment.
• Cosmetics & Personal Care Products: Nanocellulose is used in cosmetics, skincare, and personal care products for its ability to provide desirable texture, viscosity, and stability. It can act as a stabilizer, emulsifier, and moisturizer in lotions, creams, and other formulations.
• Coatings and Films: Nanocellulose can be used in coatings and films to enhance barrier properties, mechanical strength, and optical transparency.
These applications are relevant in sectors like electronics, automotive, and food packaging.
Nanocellulose has received a lot of recent interest as part of the endeavor to develop sustainable enhanced functional materials. CNC, also known as nanocrystalline cellulose or cellulose nanowhiskers, are rod-like nanoparticles with dimensions in the nanometer range. They are typically derived from cellulose fibers through acid hydrolysis or enzymatic treatment. CNCs based materials have attracted much attention during the past few years and are widely used across various applications such as biomedical engineering, wastewater treatment, electronics and others. Moreover, various research efforts have extended the use of this nanomaterials for other sectors, such as oil & gas, personal care, food additives and packaging. CNC-based films and coatings show improved barrier properties against gases, water vapor, and UV light, making them useful for packaging applications, where enhanced barrier performance is desirable. Thus, with advancements and on-going research for various applications, the growth of the global nanocellulose market will upsurge during the forecast period 2023 -2031.
Speak to our analyst in case of queries before buying this report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/enquiry_before_buying.php?id=1553
Global Nanocellulose Market Share in 2022, By Region
The Asia-Pacific region, particularly Japan, South Korea, China, and Australia, has witnessed significant growth in the nanocellulose market. Government support, collaborations between research institutions and industries, and a large consumer base contribute to the growth of nanocellulose market in Asia-Pacific. The region's strong manufacturing capabilities have further contributed to the growth of the nanocellulose market. Established industries, such as paper and pulp, textile, and electronics, have integrated nanocellulose into their existing processes, fostering the adoption of nanocellulose-based materials. Additionally, the region has witnessed technological advancements and innovation in nanocellulose production, functionalization, and applications. Companies and research institutions have been actively exploring new techniques and applications to unlock the full potential of nanocellulose.
View our exclusive press releases on Industry Global News24
Global Nanocellulose Market Participants:
o American Process Inc.
o Anomera, Inc
o Axcelon Biopolymers Corporation
o Borregaard AS
o CelluComp
o GranBio
o Kruger Inc.
o Melodea Ltd
o Nippon Paper Industries CO., LTD.
o Oji Holdings Corporation
o Sappi
o Other Market Participants
Purchase the latest in-depth Global Nanocellulose Market Report: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/checkout?id=1553
Global Nanocellulose Market Segmentation
Absolute Markets Insights has segmented the global nanocellulose market on the basis of type, distribution channel, end use, region further across 29 countries:
Global Nanocellulose Market Application Outlook (2023 – 2031)
o Cellulose Nanofibers (CNFs)
o Cellulose Nanocrystals (CNCs)
o Bacterial Nanocellulose
Global Nanocellulose Market Distribution Channel Outlook (2023 – 2031)
o Direct
o Indirect
Global Nanocellulose Market End Use Outlook (2023 – 2031)
o Medical & Pharmaceutical
o Food
o Cosmetics & Personal Care Products
o Pulp & Paper
o Energy and Utilities
o Electronics
o Paint and Coatings
o Textiles
o Automotive
o Others
Request for customization to meet your precise research requirements: https://www.absolutemarketsinsights.com/request_for_customization.php?id=1553
Global Nanocellulose Market Regional Outlook (2023 – 2031)
o North America (U.S., Canada, Mexico, Rest of North America)
o Europe (France, The UK, Spain, Germany, Italy, Nordic Countries (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Sweden, Norway), Benelux Union (Belgium, The Netherlands, Luxembourg), Rest of Europe)
o Asia Pacific (China, Japan, India, New Zealand, Australia, South Korea, Southeast Asia (Indonesia, Thailand, Malaysia, Singapore, Rest of Southeast Asia), Rest of Asia Pacific)
o Middle East & Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Kuwait, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa)
o Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Rest of Latin America)
Top Reports:
1. Global M-Phenlyenediamine Market
2. Global Self-Healing Materials Market
About Us:
Absolute Markets Insights assists in providing accurate and latest trends related to consumer demand, consumer behavior, sales, and growth opportunities, for the better understanding of the market, thus helping in product designing, featuring, and demanding forecasts. Our experts provide you the end-products that can provide transparency, actionable data, cross-channel deployment program, performance, accurate testing capabilities and the ability to promote ongoing optimization. From the in-depth analysis and segregation, we serve our clients to fulfill their immediate as well as ongoing research requirements. Minute analysis impact large decisions and thereby the source of business intelligence (BI) plays an important role, which keeps us upgraded with current and upcoming market scenarios.
Contact Us:
Contact Name: Shreyas Tanna
Company: Absolute Markets Insights
Email Id: sales@absolutemarketsinsights.com
Phone: +1-510-420-1213
Website: www.absolutemarketsinsights.com
Shreyas Tanna
Absolute Markets Insights
+1 510-420-1213
email us here