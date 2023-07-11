Global Egg Freezing Services Market To Witness Exponential CAGR of ~6.7% over the Forecast Period (2023 – 2031)
Global Egg Freezing Services Market (Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Analysis); A Report by Absolute Markets Insights.HOUSTON, TEXAS, UNITED STATES, July 11, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Egg freezing (oocyte cryopreservation) is the process of removing eggs from a woman's ovaries and storing them for later use when the woman feels ready for conception and pregnancy. These frozen eggs are safe to use and retain their quality for up to ten years after they have been frozen. Since the 1980s, egg freezing has come a long way. What began as a technique for women facing fertility-threatening medical procedures is now known as the modern woman's childbearing insurance policy. Globally, the number of women freezing their eggs has increased dramatically. According to a survey, from the Human Fertilisation and Embryology Authority (HEFA), more people are undergoing procedures than ever before, with egg- and embryo-freezing being the fastest-growing reproductive therapies.
According to key experts, the Covid-19 pandemic had a significant influence on the number of women who wanted to freeze their eggs in the goal of maintaining their fertility. The increase in demand for egg freezing services at fertility clinics contrasts with other women's expressed desire to give birth in the near future. According to a research, more than one-third of American women poll indicated the epidemic had caused them to postpone or limit the number of children they intend to have. Furthermore, as per a recent report by American Society of Reproductive Medicine, the number of egg-freezing cycles surged by more than 31% in the United States a year after the COVID-19 outbreak began. Thus, the global egg freezing services market is experiencing tremendous growth.
Which Process for Egg Freezing Will Experience Huge Growth in the Global Egg Freezing Services Market in the upcoming Years?
Slow freezing segment had the highest share in the global egg freezing services market in 2022. Traditional slow-freezing procedures have been used to freeze all types of human embryos, but clinically acceptable outcomes have not been attained; also, the findings are inconsistent. Furthermore, the slow-freezing process is both costly and time-consuming. Vitrification, also known as flash freezing, is a process that uses fast cooling rates in conjunction with a high concentration of cryoprotectant to avoid the formation of ice crystals during chilling and warming. Advances in cryoprotectant solutions have contributed to better preservation of the eggs' structural integrity and viability. These improved solutions reduce the potential damage to eggs during freezing and thawing, resulting in higher chances of successful fertilization and pregnancy. Additionally, the sealed containers used for vitrification provide a barrier against external contaminants, reducing the chances of liquid nitrogen-mediated contamination. According to research and data gathered by Absolute Markets Insights; the flash freezing (vitrification) approach is superior to slow-cooling processes in assisted reproductive technologies and is projected to gain further acceptance and popularity in the near future.
Based on Region Segment, which Region is Anticipated to be the Fastest Growing Region in the Egg Freezing Services Market During the Forecast Period?
Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the fastest growing region during the forecast period 2023-2031. Asian societies have always put a great focus on youthful marriage and family formation. However, there has been a recent trend in which more women are seeking higher education and employment prospects. As a result, more women are delaying marriage and childbearing which has led to increasing demand for fertility preservation methods such as egg freezing. Many Asian countries, including Japan and Taiwan, allow women to freely freeze their eggs. Singapore has abolished its rule on egg preservation for healthy women. Elective egg freezing is now being adopted in Singapore from July 1, 2023, wherein the age limit for women to store their eggs to maintain their fertility is being raised from 35 to 37. Meanwhile, in China, Malaysia, and Hong Kong, reproductive procedures such as in vitro fertilisation (IVF) and egg freezing are still widely outlawed for unmarried women, despite the fact that the country's population reduced in 2022 for the first time in decades. Thus, to overcome these challenges along with government initiatives and healthcare organizations, Hunan became the first province in China to provide egg freezing, or oocyte cryopreservation, to single women in August 2021. Hence, these factors will accelerate the growth of egg
freezing services market in Asia Pacific region.
